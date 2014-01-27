Cool Room Designs: Stylish Bachelor Pad Inspiration

Not all bachelor pads are created equal—there is a major difference between a living room with a 20-year-old Ikea couch and a box as a coffee table, and one with a chic Chesterfield sofa and end-table featuring its own whiskey bar.
With that in mind, here is some inspiration for you bachelors out there looking to take your decor up a notch (or two).
MORE:
101 Home Organizing Tips and Tricks
How Poppy Delevingne Styles Her Bookcase
Looking for some stylish bachelor pad inspiration? Look no further.
Black leather furniture and a muted color palatte make for a tough, masculine feel in this room.
Via Drew Ah Mai
Photo:
www.pinterest.com/pin/100205160431278465/
Black and white décor paired with hardwood floors give an otherwise modern room a rustic touch.
Via Lindsey Meyl
Photo:
www.pinterest.com/pin/130041507962508364/
This masculine room isn't afraid of feeling "decorated" thanks to a cool candelabra, old art, and architectural vases.
Via The Post Social
Photo:
www.pinterest.com/pin/170503535863045323/
To give bare walls some flair, try hanging up some taxidermy, like in this room. Real or fake works!
Via Rosalie Biddle
Photo:
www.pinterest.com/pin/461407924294119941/
If you don't have space for a dining area, bar stools against a kitchen island are a casual alternative, and perfect for a bechelor pad.
Via Emily Weinstein
Photo:
www.pinterest.com/pin/159455643027090449/
No bachelor pad is complete without a well kept bar. Set up a tray with a few glasses, coasters, and stirrers and place it on a side table in your living room to get this look.
Via Morgan Satterfield
Photo:
www.pinterest.com/pin/73253931410524120/
Any room can multitask as a library with a few wall-length bookshelves.
Via Angela
Photo:
www.pinterest.com/pin/128845239311894634/
Pop art, exposed brick walls, and minimal furnishings give a bedroom an industrial yet luxe feel.
Via Devon Barnhard
Photo:
www.pinterest.com/pin/1196337374763929/
Organize an entire wardrobe with wall cubbies, shelves, and drawers to create the perfect gentleman's closet.
Via Noelle de la Rosa
Photo:
www.pinterest.com/pin/154037249724772002/
Turn a media center into a library and closet with a few strategically placed shelves.
Via Jasper
Photo:
www.pinterest.com/pin/434034482808758943/
Slate walls and silver accents keep a bathroom looking polished but bachelor pad-worthy.
Via Rosa Ventimiglia
Photo:
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/299067231476012549/
Framed vintage posters are the perfect addition to a bachelor pad.
Via Eleven Interiors
Photo:
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/112449321918024544/
Neutral colors keep small rooms looking spacious (and perfectly masculine).
Via Gerry Reed
Photo:
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/459226493224997268/
A leather Chesterfield sofa in a dark cognac leather is the perfect centerpiece for a guy's guy living room.
Via Merky
Photo:
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/282178732875075697/
Dark wood and navy blue are a rich combination for any room.
Via Sania Smiles
Photo:
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/110830840799466734/