Cool Room Designs: Stylish Bachelor Pad Inspiration

Not all bachelor pads are created equal—there is a major difference between a living room with a 20-year-old Ikea couch and a box as a coffee table, and one with a chic Chesterfield sofa and end-table featuring its own whiskey bar.

With that in mind, here is some inspiration for you bachelors out there looking to take your decor up a notch (or two).

