Cool Room Designs: Stylish Bachelor Pad Inspiration

Cool Room Designs: Stylish Bachelor Pad Inspiration

Alexandra Pauly
by
Cool Room Designs: Stylish Bachelor Pad Inspiration
Not all bachelor pads are created equal—there is a major difference between a living room with a 20-year-old Ikea couch and a box as a coffee table, and one with a chic Chesterfield sofa and end-table featuring its own whiskey bar.
With that in mind, here is some inspiration for you bachelors out there looking to take your decor up a notch (or two).
Looking for some stylish bachelor pad inspiration? Look no further.

Black leather furniture and a muted color palatte make for a tough, masculine feel in this room.

Via Drew Ah Mai

Photo: www.pinterest.com/pin/100205160431278465/

Black and white décor paired with hardwood floors give an otherwise modern room a rustic touch.

Via Lindsey Meyl

Photo: www.pinterest.com/pin/130041507962508364/

This masculine room isn't afraid of feeling "decorated" thanks to a cool candelabra, old art, and architectural vases.

Via The Post Social

Photo: www.pinterest.com/pin/170503535863045323/

To give bare walls some flair, try hanging up some taxidermy, like in this room. Real or fake works!

Via Rosalie Biddle

Photo: www.pinterest.com/pin/461407924294119941/

If you don't have space for a dining area, bar stools against a kitchen island are a casual alternative, and perfect for a bechelor pad.

Via Emily Weinstein

Photo: www.pinterest.com/pin/159455643027090449/

No bachelor pad is complete without a well kept bar. Set up a tray with a few glasses, coasters, and stirrers and place it on a side table in your living room to get this look.

Via Morgan Satterfield

Photo: www.pinterest.com/pin/73253931410524120/

Any room can multitask as a library with a few wall-length bookshelves. 

Via Angela

Photo: www.pinterest.com/pin/128845239311894634/

Pop art, exposed brick walls, and minimal furnishings give a bedroom an industrial yet luxe feel.

Via Devon Barnhard

Photo: www.pinterest.com/pin/1196337374763929/

Organize an entire wardrobe with wall cubbies, shelves, and drawers to create the perfect gentleman's closet.

Via Noelle de la Rosa

Photo: www.pinterest.com/pin/154037249724772002/

Turn a media center into a library and closet with a few strategically placed shelves.

Via Jasper

Photo: www.pinterest.com/pin/434034482808758943/

Slate walls and silver accents keep a bathroom looking polished but bachelor pad-worthy.

Via Rosa Ventimiglia

Photo: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/299067231476012549/

Framed vintage posters are the perfect addition to a bachelor pad.

Via Eleven Interiors

Photo: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/112449321918024544/

Neutral colors keep small rooms looking spacious (and perfectly masculine). 

Via Gerry Reed

Photo: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/459226493224997268/

A leather Chesterfield sofa in a dark cognac leather is the perfect centerpiece for a guy's guy living room.

Via Merky

Photo: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/282178732875075697/

Dark wood and navy blue are a rich combination for any room.

Via Sania Smiles

Photo: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/110830840799466734/

