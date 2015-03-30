StyleCaster
10 Cool Pairs of Platform Sneakers to Add a Few Extra Inches

The fact that, during the last couple of seasons, sneakers have become acceptable, stylish footwear for almost any occasion when paired with the right pieces has thrilled us to no end. And while while we adore classic styles from Adidas to Vans, there’s one small problem that nobody seems to be talking about: They’re totally flat, which can hinder us from wearing them with outfits that require a small boost.

MORE: How To Look Taller Using Nothing But Your Clothes

Enter the modern platform sneaker, which—unlike the types popularized by ’90s club kids—feature a modestly expanded rubber sole that’s one or two inches high, and look exceptionally cool when paired with pretty much anything in your closet, from super-slim cropped trousers or faded blue skinnies to denim shorts and miniskirts.

Here, we’ve rounded 10 pairs to get you started for spring!

 

 

 

 

ASH Cult Platform Sneakers, $215; at Shopbop

River Island Flatform Sneakers, $54; at ASOS

Joshua Sanders Stripe LA Platform Sneakers, $354; at Matches 

Au Jour Le Jour Lips Sneakers, $136; at Avenue 32

ASOS Deomnstrate Flatform Sneakers, $45; at ASOS

JC Play Jeweled Canvas Platform Sneaker, $180; at Luisa Via Roma

 

Opening Ceremony Slip-On Platform Sneaker, $225; at Opening Ceremony 

Vans Authentic' Platform Sneaker, $54.95; at Nordstrom

Anniel Glitter Platform Sneakers, $305; at Shopbop

Stella McCartney Black Blossom Print Platform Sneakers, $515; at SSense

