Kim Kardashian Wears Ultra-Tight, Revealing Dress In The Conservative Middle East

Two weeks after offending some of her Twitter followers with a series of tweets related to the conflict in Israel and Palestine (yes, really), Kim Kardashian arrived in Kuwait for the opening of Millions of Milkshakes in a very questionable look. In case you’re unfamiliar with Millions of Milkshakes, it’s an ice cream chain with locations exclusively in West Hollywood and the Middle East (which is as perplexing to us as it is to you) that often recruits zeitgeisty reality stars like Jon Gosselin and The Octomom to attend events.

One such star, Kardashian, hit an event for the chain yesterday in Kuwait wearing a seriously curve-hugging dress with sheer paneling and strategic cut-outs. While Kuwait is slightly more relaxed than other Middle Eastern countries in terms of women’s dress, we think this was way too aggressive. Would it have killed her to not show her body off for a few measly hours? Did she really have to find a way to marry a nun’s habit with an Herve Leger bandage dress? So many questions!

What do you think? Was Kim’s clothing choice culturally disrespectful, or was it perfectly acceptable? Vote below!