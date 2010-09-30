The Cool OCD Girl’s Guide To Staying Organized

We’ve already rifled through the pages of each September issue carefully noting the items that we think will perfect our fall wardrobes, and we then re-rifled through to scope out the items we can actually afford. So by now, we’re fully conscious that the passing from summer to fall is upon us. As the transition to autumn’s hues marks the beginning of a new year on the fashion calendar, why not use this time to make some accompanying resolutions?

To help you stay composed as both work and play pick up after the serene summer months, we have pulled accessories that will help keep you organized, punctual and above all, chic for the ensuing season.