The Cool OCD Girl’s Guide To Staying Organized

We’ve already rifled through the pages of each September issue carefully noting the items that we think will perfect our fall wardrobes, and we then re-rifled through to scope out the items we can actually afford. So by now, we’re fully conscious that the passing from summer to fall is upon us. As the transition to autumn’s hues marks the beginning of a new year on the fashion calendar, why not use this time to make some accompanying resolutions?
To help you stay composed as both work and play pick up after the serene summer months, we have pulled accessories that will help keep you organized, punctual and above all, chic for the ensuing season.
A new endeavor and moniker for Marc Jacobs, BOOKMARC, has opened in New York City and offers far more than goodies for your bookshelf. Use these designer-approved Sharpies to leave your mark on everything from your black Hunter rain boots (to avoid snagging someone else's by accident) to your datebook that needs a little editing. Marc Jacobs Sharpies, $1.25, at BOOKMARC
We can't get enough of animal print this season. Combining animal print with hot pink to cover our favorite new technological gadget what more could we ask for? Diane von Furstenberg Kallie Kindle Case, $165, at Shopbop
Not just a typical Five Star notebook, this Archie Grand version dons the phrase 'Writers I Met and Liked'. Jot down your thoughts and your to-do list, and perhaps spark some conversation with an intrigued onlooker. Archie grand notebook, $10, at J.Crew
Paying homage to the late Alexander McQueen, use this key ring that is simultaneously unruly and darling. Alexander McQueen Gold/Ivory Enamel Skull Key Ring, $125, at Alexander McQueen
Though a splurge, this classic Hermes planner will keep you organized now and forever and comes in an array of brilliant colors. Hermes Petit Modele Simple Leather Agenda Cover, $310, at Hermes
This DANNIJO iPhone cover combines nerd and hipster, an invincible duo. Set your iPhone apart from the others with this case that displays an intricate pattern in the best of fall's colors. DANNIJO Indie iPhone Cover, $98, at Shopbop
This gold wrist candy adorned with crystals has the feel of your boyfriend's watch but is dainty enough for your own arm. Wear it with anything and always be punctual! Marc by Marc Jacobs 'Amy' Crystal Bracelet Watch, $175, at Nordstrom
Throw the loose change that has taken up residence in the bottom of your bag into this coin purse. The stripes give it a classic touch and the price makes this one an essential. Prada Striped Silk Coin Purse, $80, at Saks Fifth Avenue