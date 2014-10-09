StyleCaster
25 Cool Notepads Your Desk (Really) Needs

Kristen Bousquet
Yeah, yeah: We know we’re living in a digital age, but that doesn’t make us love cute desk accessories any less. Namely? Notepads.

MORE: 35 Note Cards So Cool You’ll Want to Start Writing Letters

Sometimes you need to jot stuff down in a hurry, so keeping cool pads handy are a must. We’ve scoured the web to find the coolest notepads out there, and here are 25 to buy now.

MORE: 40 Stylish School Supplies Anyone Can Use

 

Personalized Day Planner Note Pad; $14 at etsy.com

Do What I Want Notepad; $6 at urbanoutfitters.com

Small Monogram Notepad; $6 at etsy.com

Things To Do List Notepad; $15 at etsy.com

Kraft To Do List; $14 at sugarpaper.com

Floral To Do Notepad; $10 at etsy.com

All in a Week’s Work Weekly Calendar Notepad; $20 at etsy.com

Paper Tweet Notepad; $4.79 at perpetualkid.com

Personalized Notebook Set of 2; $10 at etsy.com

Weekly Schedule Desk Notepad; $18.95 at mochithings.com

Personalized Things To Do Notepad; $20 at etsy.com

Ridiculously Good Ideas Calligraphy Notepad; $6.50 at etsy.com

Get Your S**t Together Pad; $7 at knockknockstuff.com

Like a Boss Notepad; $15 at etsy.com

Always Notepad; $15 at etsy.com

Gold Tone Signature Stripes Monogrammed Notepad; $16 at etsy.com

Personalized Notepad; $9 at etsy.com

Do This Stuff Notepad; $10 at etsy.com

What Would Beyonce Do Notepad; $15 at etsy.com

Aztec Market List Magnetic Notepad; $12 at etsy.com

Weekly List Notepad; $22.96 at etsy.com

To The Market Notepad; $8 at etsy.com

Keyboard Memopad; $12.70 at etsy.com

Big Dreams & Grand Schemes Notepad; $10 at etsy.com

Set of Two Painted Floral Notepads; $18 at etsy.com

