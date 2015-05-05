StyleCaster
Share

15 Cool (Not Cheesy!) Mother’s Day Cards From Etsy

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Cool (Not Cheesy!) Mother’s Day Cards From Etsy

by
47 Shares
15 Cool (Not Cheesy!) Mother’s Day Cards From Etsy
15 Start slideshow

 

Mother’s Day is nearly here (it’s May 10, guys) and even if you don’t have a showy gift planned, there’s no way you can forget to give a card. There’s a hitch though: Most are completely cringeworthy.

That’s why when it comes to finding Mother’s Day cards that are actually funny, simple, and the opposite of cheesy, we’re bypassing drugstores for Etsy. It’s here that we managed to find 15 cards that are actually cool–and free of sappy one-liners.

Keep clicking to pick your favorite: From emoji-inspired cards to cool-mom “Mean Girls” quotes and more!

MORE: Cool Mother’s Day Gifts That Your Mom Will Actually Like

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Emoji Happy Mother's Day Card, $4; at Etsy

Mother's Day Card, $3.89; at Etsy

Mean Girls Cool Mom Card, $3.12; at Etsy

Mom Texting Card, $4.27; at Etsy

Mother's Day Card From the Pet, $3.89; at Etsy

Mother's Day Card, $4; at Etsy

Handmade 3D Mother's Day Card, $6.14; at Etsy

Mother's Day Card, $4.50; at Etsy

Mother's Day Emoji Greeting Card, $4.27; at Etsy

Foil Blank Card, $4.24; at Etsy

Mother's Day Card, $4.25; at Etsy

You're a Cool Mom Card, $4.25; at Etsy

Printable Mother's Day Card, $3; at Etsy

Gold Foil Mom Card, $3.50; at Etsy

Mother's Day Letterpress Card, $3.25; at Etsy

Next slideshow starts in 10s

3 Home Decor Trends Big for Spring

3 Home Decor Trends Big for Spring
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share