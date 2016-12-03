11 of the Coolest Moms to Follow on Instagram Right Now

The key to a perfect Instagram feed is balance: Food porn and sartorial eye candy; real people and celebrities; and a variety of other aesthetic entertainment and inspiration. Lately, though, I’ve noticed that my own feed could use a dose of women who have something I don’t: Kids. Not only do cute kids (preferably well-dressed ones) just make me really fucking happy (see: exhibit A), but it’s also a periodic reminder of people outside my own life stage—and one I’ll hopefully one day reach. But really, it’s mostly just about the cute, stylish kids.

I asked some of my coworkers about their favorite under-the-radar stylish, successful moms to follow on Instagram. Below is a round-up of our top picks—from fashion personalities and beauty editors to photographers and medicine readers—to help refresh your own feed, and add a always-needed shot of adorable.