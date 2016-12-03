11 of the Coolest Moms to Follow on Instagram Right Now

The key to a perfect Instagram feed is balance: Food porn and sartorial eye candy; real people and celebrities; and a variety of other aesthetic entertainment and inspiration. Lately, though, I’ve noticed that my own feed could use a dose of women who have something I don’t: Kids. Not only do cute kids (preferably well-dressed ones) just make me really fucking happy (see: exhibit A), but it’s also a periodic reminder of people outside my own life stage—and one I’ll hopefully one day reach. But really, it’s mostly just about the cute, stylish kids.
I asked some of my coworkers about their favorite under-the-radar stylish, successful moms to follow on Instagram. Below is a round-up of our top picks—from fashion personalities and beauty editors to photographers and medicine readers—to help refresh your own feed, and add a always-needed shot of adorable.
Felicia Walker Benson
As Editor-in-Chief of This That Beauty, Walker Benson grams plenty of makeup and fragrance product eye candy, in addition to her too-cute-for-words daughter.
@thisthatbeauty
Rebecca Hessel Cohen
Hessel Cohen is a former magazine editor who launched an ethereal women's lifestyle clothing line called LOVESHACKFANCY. Get whimsical, bohemian fashion and home ideas from her feed—and plenty of glimpses of her two sweet daughters.
@loveshackfancy
Julee Wilson
Wilson is the Fashion and Beauty Director at Essence, and fills her feed with photos of her adorable son, husband, amazing outfits, and glamorous life.
@missjulee
Reagan Baker
Baker grams about her full life as a mom to adorable Pip and hairdresser at New York City salon. Bonus: You'll get some great hair ideas along the way. More on Reagan here.
@reaganbaker
Addie Morizio
Getting a glimpse into Massachusetts-based photographer Addie Morizio's life with four kids makes the millions of daily challenges that come with family life look sweet and oh-so worth it. More on Addie here.
@moriziobrood
Tia Williams
Williams is the Copy Director at Bumble and Bumble and author of four novels—visit her Instagram feed for funny quotes, beauty inspo, and, of course, amazing photos and videos of her gorgeous daughter.
@shakeyourbeauty
Erika Bearman
Taking the definition of stylish mom into new realms, super-chic Bearman, formerly known as 'Oscar PR Girl,' catalogs her chic life as a mom.
@erikabearman
Deborah Hanekamp
Hanekamp has a unique job if there ever was one: She's a seeress based in Brooklyn, who specializes in medicine readings and healing ceremonies. Her Instagram feed is full of snaps of those ceremonies and rituals, healing crystals, and her insanely cute daughter.
@mamamedicine
Molly Guy
Guy is the creative director of Stone Fox Bride, a boho-chic custom wedding gown and accessories boutique based in New York City. She posts dreamy shots of engagement rings (and the romantic proposal stories that go with them) as well as glimpses of her family life with her husband two daughters.
@stonefoxbride
Erin Hiemstra
Hiemstra is the proprietess of the home and lifestyle blog Apartment 34. Just like the blog itself, Hiemstra's feed is full of lovely ideas and modern, minimalist inspiration, not to mention super-cute photos of her with her son, Carter.
@apartment_34
Julia Restoin Roitfeld
Restoin Roitfeld, model, art director, and daughter of the famous former editor-in-chief of French Vogue, Carine Roitfeld, Julia's feed is by turns over-the-top glam and super down-to-earth. Our favorite posts are the ones that include her well-dressed daughter, Romy Nicole.
@juliarestoinroitfeld