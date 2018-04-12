35 Ways to Make Mom Jeans Look Cool

If you’re like me and prefer the ultra-butt-flattering, high-waisted, stiff denim of vintage Levi’s—aka cool-mom jeans—over the stretchy stuff of tweeny jeggings, you’ve probably spent an inordinate amount of time hunting for the perfect pair and wondering what actually looks good with them.

I tend to stay away from bulky tops—the jeans are bulky enough—but also don’t always want to wear a crop top or teeny-tiny tank. Ahead, 35 street-style stars, It-girls, and fashion bloggers show you what to pair with mom jeans to make them look cool, flattering, and very right now.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2016.