35 Ways to Make Mom Jeans Look Cool

If you’re like me and prefer the ultra-butt-flattering, high-waisted, stiff denim of vintage Levi’s—aka cool-mom jeans—over the stretchy stuff of tweeny jeggings, you’ve probably spent an inordinate amount of time hunting for the perfect pair and wondering what actually looks good with them.
I tend to stay away from bulky tops—the jeans are bulky enough—but also don’t always want to wear a crop top or teeny-tiny tank. Ahead, 35 street-style stars, It-girls, and fashion bloggers show you what to pair with mom jeans to make them look cool, flattering, and very right now.
A version of this article was originally published in July 2016.
With Black Boots
Photo:
liangalliard/Instagram
With a Jean Jacket
Photo:
melk.not.milk/Instagram
With a Sweater
Photo:
fashion_panic/Instagram
With an Extra-Long Cardigan
Photo:
nikitadmadhani/Instagram
With a Leather Jacket
Photo:
dailykongfidence/Instagram
With a Black Tee and Mules
With an Off-the-Shoulder Blouse
With a White Tee and Black Pumps
With an Off-the-Shoulder Tunic
With All the Right Accessories
With a Satin Letterman
Photo:
Getty Images
With a Striped, Long-Sleeved Button-Up
Photo:
mypeeptoes/Instagram
With a Backless Shirt
Photo:
charlsabrina/Instagram
With a Leather-Detailed Jacket
Photo:
Getty Images
With an Embellished, Long-Sleeved Blouse
Photo:
Getty Images
With a Printed Letterman Jacket
Photo:
Getty Images
With Black Accessories
Photo:
sylwia_maria/Instagram
With an Attention-Grabbing Blouse
Photo:
Getty Images
With a Plain, Black Tee
Photo:
Getty Images
With a Silky Blouse
Photo:
ImaxTree
With a Tucked, Striped Shirt
With a Tee and Flats
Photo:
ImaxTree
With a Front-Tucked Sleeveless
With a Graphic Tee
Photo:
Getty Images
Pin It!
Ways to Make Mom Jeans Look Cool | @stylecaster