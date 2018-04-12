StyleCaster
35 Ways to Make Mom Jeans Look Cool

35 Ways to Make Mom Jeans Look Cool

Ways to Make Mom Jeans Look Cool
Photo: Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

If you’re like me and prefer the ultra-butt-flattering, high-waisted, stiff denim of vintage Levi’s—aka cool-mom jeans—over the stretchy stuff of tweeny jeggings, you’ve probably spent an inordinate amount of time hunting for the perfect pair and wondering what actually looks good with them.

We Found 40 of the Best Denim Jackets Out There Right Now

I tend to stay away from bulky tops—the jeans are bulky enough—but also don’t always want to wear a crop top or teeny-tiny tank. Ahead, 35 street-style stars, It-girls, and fashion bloggers show you what to pair with mom jeans to make them look cool, flattering, and very right now.

What Your Favorite Pair of Jeans Says About You

A version of this article was originally published in July 2016.

1 of 36
With Black Boots
Photo: liangalliard/Instagram
With a Jean Jacket
Photo: melk.not.milk/Instagram
With a Sweater
Photo: fashion_panic/Instagram
With an Extra-Long Cardigan
Photo: nikitadmadhani/Instagram
With a Leather Jacket
Photo: dailykongfidence/Instagram
With a Trench Coat
With a Trench Coat

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

With a Pink Tee
With a Pink Tee

Photo: Fashion Me Now

With a Black Tee and Mules
With a Black Tee and Mules

Photo: Stella Wants to Die

With an Off-the-Shoulder Blouse
With an Off-the-Shoulder Blouse

Photo: Lady Addict

With a White Tee and Black Pumps
With a White Tee and Black Pumps

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

With an Off-the-Shoulder Tunic
With an Off-the-Shoulder Tunic

Photo: Andy Heart

With a Denim Blazer
With a Denim Blazer

Photo: Thrifts and Threads

With All the Right Accessories
With All the Right Accessories

Photo: Bartabac

Anoush Kaprobyn

Anoush Kaprobyn 

With a Satin Letterman
With a Satin Letterman
Photo: Getty Images
With Satin
With Satin

Photo: Bisou Natasha

With a Gray Tee
With a Gray Tee

Photo: Deer Circus

With a Crop Top
With a Crop Top

Photo: Little Black Boots

With a Striped, Long-Sleeved Button-Up
Photo: mypeeptoes/Instagram
With a Backless Shirt
Photo: charlsabrina/Instagram
With Heavy Sandals
With Heavy Sandals

Photo: Where Did U Get That

With a Leather-Detailed Jacket
With a Leather-Detailed Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
With an Embellished, Long-Sleeved Blouse
With an Embellished, Long-Sleeved Blouse
Photo: Getty Images
With a Printed Letterman Jacket
With a Printed Letterman Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
With a Men's Shirt
With a Men's Shirt

Photo: Life of Boheme

With Black Accessories
Photo: sylwia_maria/Instagram
With an Attention-Grabbing Blouse
With an Attention-Grabbing Blouse
Photo: Getty Images
With a Tucked, Pink Tee
With a Tucked, Pink Tee

Photo: Fashion Me Now

With a Plain, Black Tee
With a Plain, Black Tee
Photo: Getty Images
With a Silky Blouse
With a Silky Blouse
Photo: ImaxTree
With a Tucked, Striped Shirt
With a Tucked, Striped Shirt

Photo: Bisous Natasha

With a Tee and Flats
With a Tee and Flats
Photo: ImaxTree
With a Front-Tucked Sleeveless
With a Front-Tucked Sleeveless

Photo: BTD Daily

With a Blazer
With a Blazer

Photo: And I Get Dressed

With a Graphic Tee
With a Graphic Tee
Photo: Getty Images
