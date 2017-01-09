The Coolest Under-the-Radar Mexican Brands to Know and Shop

If ever there were a time to support businesses south of the border, it’s now—but that’s hardly the only reason to look to Mexico for its fashion offerings. From the capital city to the coasts, the country is churning out seriously impressive clothing, shoes, and accessories that are both traditionally-inspired and forward-looking.
Mexico City’s thriving contemporary art scene and creative community makes it the perfect place for a burgeoning fashion scene, and the country’s artisan tradition means that there is ample opportunity for top-quality pieces to be produced locally.
Below, get to know five of the best Mexican designers you may not have heard of yet—and put your dollars to work giving a metaphorical middle finger to anyone’s idea of a wall.
Paola Hernández
Now based in New York City, Hernández mines the rich culture of her native Mexico City and her dual identity between the two countries to create an arty, ultramodern line that is rich with symbolism without sacrificing comfort. Her Fall ‘16 collection, for instance, explores the theme of what it means to be an American, through a collaboration with New York artist Margo Wolowiec based on the architecture of the World Trade Center, while for Spring ‘17 she celebrates her roots with bold primary colors and flowing silhouettes. Also be sure to check out the made-in-Mexico footwear, sleek jewelry, and small leather goods.
Navy Crew Neck Sweater, $320; at Paola Hernández
Signature by Marika Vera
Brazil isn’t the only Latin country that excels in the skin-baring department; Mexican designer Marika Vera launched her eponymous line of luxury lingerie in 2010, selling internationally at high-end boutiques and earning fans like Rihanna and Emily Ratajkowki, and two years ago expanded into more accessible pieces and daywear with her diffusion line Signature by Marika Vera. For sleek-as-hell bodysuits, strappy harnesses, or your next cooler-than-average party look (think slinky lurex dresses and palazzo jumpsuits with customizable straps), this brand is your secret weapon.
Melannie Bodysuit, $127.23; at Signature by Marika Vera
Ocelote
Sticking to a palette of mostly black and white with pops of bubblegum pink and eye-catching metallics, this newcomer brand has got the urban cool-kid look on lock. The slouchy T-shirt dresses, boxy tanks, and plush hoodies would fit right in to a closet full of Alexander Wang and Oak.
Glare Hooded Velvet Sweatshirt, $96.49; at Ocelote
Leaf Special Edition Dress, $247.84; at Ocelote
Cake Melange Tissue Pant, $107.30; at Ocelote
Mirror Melange Woven Jumpsuit, $247.84; at Ocelote
Comet Mesh Dress, $53.24; at Ocelote
Daniel Espinosa
Mexico is known for its sterling silver, and the hub of production is Taxco, a town nestled high in the mountains of Guerrero. There, Espinosa is something of a local celebrity: he was born there, and has employed craftspeople from the area at his workshop for nearly 20 years. There, they hand-make silver, gold-plated, and beaded baubles for fans in Mexico and abroad, along with housewares and a line of clutches inspired by the intricately-carved and painted wooden boxes from nearby Olinalá.
Cynthia Buttenklepper
Buttenklepper celebrates femininity in all its forms, whether through the ease of a loose-fitting shirt dress or the sensuality of a sheer-paneled bodysuit. With the slow-fashion ethos as a perennial influence, the designer creates thoughtful pieces that are made to last. Plus, since e-commerce platform Shoptiques recently added Mexico City to its list of international destinations, the brand’s boutique is now shoppable online. (Score.)
Cynthia Buttenklepper Open Back Crop Top, $108 (was $171); at Shoptiques
Cynthia Buttenklepper Cutout Bodysuit, $97 (was $153); at Shoptiques
Cynthia Buttenklepper Washed Silk Culottes, $161 (was $219); at Shoptiques
Cynthia Buttenklepper Oversized Kimono Shirt, $122 (was $219); at Shoptiques
Cynthia Buttenklepper Denim High-Rise Pants, $113 (was $204); at Shoptiques
