17 Pairs of Elevated Leggings That Prove Comfy Doesn’t Have to Be Basic

After a feast of turkey and stuffing, there are few things we’re more thankful for than elastic waistbands. That’s why it’s a perfect moment to refresh our legging collections (not to mention the fact that there are a shit ton of Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales that will let you score great pairs at a deep discount).

And while we’re certainly on board with a basic black legging, there are also tons of ways to elevate leggings beyond basicness. Whether it’s a fabric like velvet, a print like camo, or an interesting detail like fishnet or lace-up sides, your outfit doesn’t have to be lackluster just because it’s comfy—and we found 17 of the best pairs that pack a serious style punch.