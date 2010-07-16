Cool L.A. Designer Jamie Haller Talks Dressing For The Summer Heat

As the designer of L.A.-based label Ever, which specializes in easygoing, wear-them-everyday basics, Jamie Haller is the master of laid-back chic. Recently, she took time out with The Inside Source writer Heather Summerville to talk more about the line and to share fashion tips on how to look cool and pulled-together despite this summers sweltering heat.

Theres nothing worse than clingy clothes when youre hot, she says. To combat the humidity, she gravitates toward breezy, exotic separates : My go-tos year after year are Indian caftan blouses, tunic dresses, and dhoti pants. Though my summer uniform right now has been a knit miniskirt, sheer tee, beat-up denim jacket, and a bun.



Ever Fall 2010 collection

Hallers list of wardrobe essentials is similarly no-frills, including items like the washed leather jackets (You can be wearing slouchy old jeans and a hole-y tee and still look good thanks to this jacket.) from her own line, striped button down shirts, vintage Levi 501s (of which she says, the scruffier the better), and statement-making vintage dresses.

As it turns out, the designer is something of a vintage fanatic, scouring eBay constantly for things ranging from Chloe Amish-style boots I fell in love with five years ago and continue to stalk eBay for to this day, to lace tablecloths to handmade moccasins to vintage Dooney & Bourke bags to add to her collection.



I collect vintage Dooney and Bourke bags. This buckle combo is really cute, and I love a white bag for summer.



Vintage 1970s moccasins. These are pretty awesome. I have a real affection toward handmade items, especially shoes.

For more from Haller, and to see a sneak peek of Evers video of their Fall 2010 collection, visit The Inside Source.



Ever Fall 2010 collection

Meredith Barnett is the Editorial Director for The Inside Source, a digital style magazine presented by eBay. The Inside Source writer Heather Summerville authored this article in its original form.

All photos courtesy of Ever

Related: Designer Diaries – Getting to Know Samantha Pleet

