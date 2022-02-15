7 Life-Changing Kitchen Gadgets We’ve Found on Amazon—From Garlic Choppers to Air Fryer Cheat Sheets

Scroll To See More Images

We write about a lot of products, but there are some that are so unique they’re hard to forget. They’re not your run-of-the-mill blankets, coffee mugs or candles. In fact, they’re far from it. We’re talking about instant garlic choppers, air fryer cheat sheets and Keurig-cleaning pods.

Amazon’s a treasure trove of offbeat products, but we’ve handpicked the seven that are not only a little wacky, but extremely functional. They save time, space and energy in the kitchen, which is just what you need when you’re in a rush, out of counter space or drained from a full day of work.

There’s the gadget that stirs whatever’s in your pan for you on its own, or maybe you dread all the knife work and would rather a handy tool do it for you in seconds. These seven cool kitchen gadgets make cooking so much easier and your dishes will taste all the better for it.

Chef’n GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper

Smashing, peeling and mincing garlic can be quite a labor (plus, it leaves you with stinky garlic fingers). Luckily, the GarlicZoom chops up to three cloves in just seconds. Put your peeled garlic cloves into the tiny device and roll it around on your counter. The more you spin it, the finer the mince.

Lotteli Kitchen Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set

If you struggle to remember times and temps for your air fryer, stress no more. Slap this magnetic cheat sheet onto your fridge so you can get the right cook on your food every single time. This convenient hack has everything from vegetables and frozen foods to all the different kinds of meat.

Quick & Clean Cleaning Cups for Keurig K-Cup Machines (6-pack)

If you’re like us and dread cleaning your coffee machine, we have the perfect solution for you. Quick & Clean’s K-cups clean your Keurig machine completely hassle-free. Shoppers swear their coffee tastes better after running a cycle of these capsules.

KitchekShop Mini Electric Vegetable Chopper

When you have a ton of meal prep ingredients to chop up but don’t have the time to do it all by yourself, reach for this electric vegetable chopper. It’s great for making guac, soups and basically whatever dish your heart desires. Especially if you live in a small apartment and don’t have much cutting board space, say hello to your new sous chef.

UÜTENSIL The Unique Automatic Pan Stirrer

Ever had your arm cramp from stirring on the stovetop? This automatic pan stirrer can mix your simmering sauces and soups for you so that you can focus on other meal prep tasks. It really is quite literally like having an extra hand in the kitchen.

Instant Pot Official Cutting Board

Similar to the air fryer cheat sheet, this cutting board is covered in all the info you need to create your fave Instant Pot dishes. It includes cooking info for meats, vegetables, rice and beans, along with a few quick tips for each category.

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

In two minutes or less, warm up your coffee, tea or hot cocoa with this convenient mug warmer. Keep it on your desk so you can sip slowly on your hot drink of choice. It’s easy to clean, carry and use, which is just about everything you could ever want in a kitchen gadget.