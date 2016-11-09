9 Brands Making Kids’ Clothes So Cool, We’d Wear Them Ourselves

For as long as I can remember, childrenswear has meant sparkly pink T-shirts and frilly dresses for girls, sporty hoodies and blue jeans for boys. For style-conscious parents looking for something a little less, well, cute that would still appeal to the under-12 set, options were few and far between. But then, in recent years, a couple funny things happened: millennials started having kids, Instagram made us all more aesthetically-minded in every area of our lives, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West became poster-parents for a new wave of dressing kids less like they rolled out of the Fisher-Price catalog and more like small, stylish adults (within appropriate limits, of course).

And—what do you know?—kids’ clothes finally started getting cool.

Now, not only do parents have the choice of mass brands like Gap Kids, J.Crew’s Crewcuts, and H&M Kids (all solid choices, BTW), they can also find smaller, independent labels catering to less traditional tastes. Looking for a unisex wardrobe for your gender-nonconforming tween? There’s a line for that. How about a black-and-white outfit that’ll make your two-year-old look like a mini Pharrell? Yep, totally doable. Of course, not all of this comes cheap—smaller-batch production and higher-quality materials mean higher prices, generally speaking—but for those who can afford it, a greater range of options is always welcome.

In the slideshow, we’re taking a look at nine of the coolest newcomers to the childrenswear market in the past few years—all of whom make clothes you may just want to not-so-secretly steal for yourself.