9 Brands Making Kids’ Clothes So Cool, We’d Wear Them Ourselves

For as long as I can remember, childrenswear has meant sparkly pink T-shirts and frilly dresses for girls, sporty hoodies and blue jeans for boys. For style-conscious parents looking for something a little less, well, cute that would still appeal to the under-12 set, options were few and far between. But then, in recent years, a couple funny things happened: millennials started having kids, Instagram made us all more aesthetically-minded in every area of our lives, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West became poster-parents for a new wave of dressing kids less like they rolled out of the Fisher-Price catalog and more like small, stylish adults (within appropriate limits, of course).
And—what do you know?—kids’ clothes finally started getting cool.
Now, not only do parents have the choice of mass brands like Gap Kids, J.Crew’s Crewcuts, and H&M Kids (all solid choices, BTW), they can also find smaller, independent labels catering to less traditional tastes. Looking for a unisex wardrobe for your gender-nonconforming tween? There’s a line for that. How about a black-and-white outfit that’ll make your two-year-old look like a mini Pharrell? Yep, totally doable. Of course, not all of this comes cheap—smaller-batch production and higher-quality materials mean higher prices, generally speaking—but for those who can afford it, a greater range of options is always welcome.
In the slideshow, we’re taking a look at nine of the coolest newcomers to the childrenswear market in the past few years—all of whom make clothes you may just want to not-so-secretly steal for yourself.
Mimobee
This Californian brand (which just got picked up by Barneys) proves that modern, minimal clothing can still sometimes be bright pink. Plus, a "Star Wars"-inspired hoodie that looks sleeker than most of the things in our closet? Seriously impressive.
Rey Tee Hoodie, $38; at Mimobee
Rockstar Asymmetric Peplum Sweat, $63; at Mimobee
Lot 801
Founder Lindsay Isakson White refers to the line as “a children’s brand for the unorthodox family”—which means comfy, unisex pieces with fun prints and clever graphics, all made in the U.S.A.
Black Stars Unisex Pullover, $42; at Lot 801
The Kid White Kids Tee, $25; at Lot 801
Black and White Graffiti Joggers, $36; at Lot 801
Haus of JR
Of course parents of brother-sister siblings would create a unisex brand—shareable clothing means half the shopping, after all. This Californian designer couple specializes in premium denim and supersoft tees for sizes 1 to 14.
Tribal Poncho, $64; at Haus of JR
Même
If you have some cash to spare, it really doesn't get cooler than Seattle-based Même. The brand's clothes are oversized on purpose—which works as an aesthetic choice and is actually pretty practical, since it means kids won't grow out of them as quickly (waistbands, also, are all adjustable).
Mercy Extended Varsity Jacket, $116; at Même
River S/S Button-Up Shirt, $76; at Même
Jordan Jumpsuit, $98; at Même
Remi Kimono Shirt, $54; at Même
Jin Culottes, $88; at Même
Rockets of Awesome
With subscription services becoming ever more popular among adults, it was only a matter of time before the childrenswear market got in on the action, and Rockets of Awesome looks poised to make a major splash. Parents log on and fill out a short questionnaire about each of their kids—their color preferences, likes and dislikes (yes to bows, no to zippers, for instance—and the company sends eight to 12 items, four times per year. Prices are manageable—$12-36 per item—and you pay for only what you keep.
Outfits, various prices; at Rockets of Awesome
Abc123me
Want something a little brighter? This London-based line excels at cool, colorful unisex clothes that go from school to camp to after-school sports.
Striped Varsity Jacket, $77.50; at Abc123me
Softest Cotton Henley, $30.99; at Abc123me
Slim-Fit Track Pant, $34.10; at Abc123me
The MINI Classy
Milwaukee moms Michelle Lopez and Andrea Dotzauer had the savvy idea to harness the power of celebrity after launching their brand of "high-end streetwear for the kiddos" in 2013. The brand's pint-sized harem pants were a hit, especially after catching the eye of oft-photographed parents like Kourtney Kardashian, Fergie, and Mario Lopez. Today, Lopez and Dotzauer still manufacture almost every piece in-house, and have expanded to hoodies, dresses, jumpsuits and more.
Buffalo Plaid Crew, $52; at The MINI Classy
Nununu
If you're a parent who lives in leather jackets and black skinny jeans, why should you suddenly have to start buying butterflies and rainbows as soon as you have a baby? And, if your preteen wants something cool, dark, and slouchy, why shouldn't they be able to find it? That was the idea behind Nununu, an Israeli brand founded by a pair of moms with some pretty solid principles: "that kids are individuals, that parenthood is the coolest thing, and that there should be clothing options that reflect that."
360º Punctuation Dress, $57 (was $66); at Nununu
Half and Half Playsuit, $47 (was $55); at Nununu
Punctuation Donkey Pants, $47 (was $55); at Nununu
Ice Cream Castles
Friends and founders Wells Nathan and Veronique Vicari Barnes parlayed their fashion backgrounds (and experiences as new moms) into a line of playfully-printed sweats and tees for ages 0 to six in fun, thematic collections like "desert radness" and "galactic glamping."
Lion-Print French Terry Pants, $41; at Ice Cream Castles
