The Cool Guy Vs. The Nerdy Guy: Dating Pros And Cons

All guys arent the same some treat you well while others leave you lusting after them. We’ll call the ones that treat you well the nice and nerdy guys. The ones who make you wait by the phone and wonder what theyre doing are the cool guys (also known as too-cool-for-school-guys).

Mr. Cool

The cool guy is usually the one that will love you and leave you. Hes the guy thats super hot and wanted by every girl. Most of the time, the cool guy is trouble, albeit hot trouble.

For some girls, trouble is sexy its what draws them to cool guys in the first place. If you arent looking for a serious relationship, cool guys are great. They frequent all the hot spots and regardless of where you go, everyone knows them. But, in the long run, theyll probably drive you to tears. Cool guys dont mean to hurt you, but its part of their nature not that we’re making excuses for them.

Mr. Nerd

The nerdy guy isnt the one that all girls swoon over. But hes the guy that will treat you right. He wont be going to strip clubs with his friends or clubbing until 7 AM. Instead, hes the guy that will bring you flowers on your first date and tell you how beautiful you look.

If youre looking for a fantastic boyfriend, the nerdy guy is your best bet. Hell make you feel like a queen and put a smile on your face all the time. In the morning, the nerdy guy will most likely make you breakfast. Who can resist breakfast in bed?

So, if youre looking to have some fun and maybe score a good makeout, find Mr. Cool. But if youre looking for love, date a nerdy guy. You can’t lose either way.