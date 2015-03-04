25 Legitimately Beautiful Engagement Rings From Etsy (Yes, Etsy!)

Etsy is amazing for lots of things; quirky homewares, handmade accessories, vintage fashion, and cool stationery included. So–while it might not seem like the obvious choice–it really shouldn’t be surprising that when it comes to cool, offbeat, anything-but-basic engagement rings, Etsy’s also got the goods.
Hundreds of unexpected shapes, colored stones, mixed metals, and vintage designs are available online at the moment, with prices starting from $200 and ranging into the five-digits.
Here, we rounded up 25 of our offbeat and original engagement rings from Etsy at prices to suit every bride (or groom)-to-be’s budget. Even if you have no plans to tie-the-knot any time soon, these gems are just too pretty not to see.
0.25 Carat Princess Diamond Ring With Double Round Diamond, 18k Solid Gold, $1,695; at Etsy
White Gold Diamond Ring, $1,268; at Etsy
14k Gold, 1.35ct Marquise Diamond Ring, $2,995; at Etsy
Diamond Ring in White Gold, $2,500; at Etsy
Pave Diamond Ring, $840; at Etsy
Forever Brilliant Oval Moissanite and Diamond Ring Engagement Ring in 14k Rose Gold, $2,800; at Etsy
Vintage Soviet Diamond Ring. $900; at Etsy
Vintage Daisy Diamond Cluster Ring, $1,275; at Etsy
Art Deco 18K Gold, Platinum and Diamond Trilogy Ring, $220; at Etsy
0.5 Carat Trillion Diamond Ring, $3,200; at Etsy
Antique Edwardian Diamond Ring in 14k and Silver, $1,020; at Etsy
14K White Gold Solitaire Ring With Black Diamond and White Sapphire, $2,342; at Etsy
Baguette Diamond Ring, $1,775; at Etsy
1.10 Ct Vintage Blue Diamond Ring in 14K White Gold, at $899; at Etsy
Diamond Engagement Ring, $850; at Etsy
1920s White Gold Ring Art Deco Ring, $3,900; at Etsy
Art Deco Emerald Ring , $1,250; at Etsy
Three Stone Diamond Wedding Ring, $2,775; at Etsy
Emerald Cut Diamond Engagement Ring, $899; at Etsy
14K White Gold Solitaire Ring, $990; at Etsy
Custom Rose Cut Diamond Solitaire Ring, $3,000; at Etsy
0.58 Carat Diamond Ring, $855; at Etsy
Diamond Ring in 18K White Gold, $2,250; at Etsy
Rough Diamond Ring, $830.89; at Etsy
1950s Ring Estate Ring, $950; at Etsy