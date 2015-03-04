25 Legitimately Beautiful Engagement Rings From Etsy (Yes, Etsy!)

Etsy is amazing for lots of things; quirky homewares, handmade accessories, vintage fashion, and cool stationery included. So–while it might not seem like the obvious choice–it really shouldn’t be surprising that when it comes to cool, offbeat, anything-but-basic engagement rings, Etsy’s also got the goods.

Hundreds of unexpected shapes, colored stones, mixed metals, and vintage designs are available online at the moment, with prices starting from $200 and ranging into the five-digits.

Here, we rounded up 25 of our offbeat and original engagement rings from Etsy at prices to suit every bride (or groom)-to-be’s budget. Even if you have no plans to tie-the-knot any time soon, these gems are just too pretty not to see.