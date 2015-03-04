StyleCaster
25 Legitimately Beautiful Engagement Rings From Etsy (Yes, Etsy!)

by
Etsy is amazing for lots of things; quirky homewares, handmade accessories, vintage fashion, and cool stationery included. So–while it might not seem like the obvious choice–it really shouldn’t be surprising that when it comes to cool, offbeat, anything-but-basic engagement rings, Etsy’s also got the goods.

MORE: 30 Dreamy Designer Wedding Dresses to Inspire Any Bride-to-Be

Hundreds of unexpected shapes, colored stones, mixed metals, and vintage designs are available online at the moment, with prices starting from $200 and ranging into the five-digits.

Here, we rounded up 25 of our offbeat and original engagement rings from Etsy at prices to suit every bride (or groom)-to-be’s budget. Even if you have no plans to tie-the-knot any time soon, these gems are just too pretty not to see.

1 of 25

0.25 Carat Princess Diamond Ring With Double Round Diamond, 18k Solid Gold, $1,695; at Etsy

White Gold Diamond Ring, $1,268; at Etsy

14k Gold, 1.35ct Marquise Diamond Ring, $2,995; at Etsy

Diamond Ring in White Gold, $2,500; at Etsy

Pave Diamond Ring, $840; at Etsy

Forever Brilliant Oval Moissanite and Diamond Ring Engagement Ring in 14k Rose Gold, $2,800; at Etsy

Vintage Soviet Diamond Ring. $900; at Etsy

Vintage Daisy Diamond Cluster Ring, $1,275; at Etsy

Art Deco 18K Gold, Platinum and Diamond Trilogy Ring, $220; at Etsy

0.5 Carat Trillion Diamond Ring, $3,200; at Etsy

Antique Edwardian Diamond Ring in 14k and Silver, $1,020; at Etsy

14K White Gold Solitaire Ring With Black Diamond and White Sapphire, $2,342; at Etsy

Baguette Diamond Ring, $1,775; at Etsy

1.10 Ct Vintage Blue Diamond Ring in 14K White Gold, at $899; at Etsy

Diamond Engagement Ring, $850; at Etsy

1920s White Gold Ring Art Deco Ring, $3,900; at Etsy

Art Deco Emerald Ring , $1,250; at Etsy

Three Stone Diamond Wedding Ring, $2,775; at Etsy

Emerald Cut Diamond Engagement Ring, $899; at Etsy

14K White Gold Solitaire Ring, $990; at Etsy

Custom Rose Cut Diamond Solitaire Ring, $3,000; at Etsy

0.58 Carat Diamond Ring, $855; at Etsy

Diamond Ring in 18K White Gold, $2,250; at Etsy

Rough Diamond Ring, $830.89; at Etsy

1950s Ring Estate Ring, $950; at Etsy

Tags:

