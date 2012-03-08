Cool Collabo Alert: Check Out The Richard Nicoll x ksubi Summer 2012 Eyewear Collection

First debuting on the catwalks of London Fashion Week back in September, the month of March sees the release of British designer Richard Nicoll‘s capsule eyewear collection for edgy Australian label ksubi.

The small line of sunnies will be made available in stores around the globe, from Melbourne to Milan.

For his second eyewear collaboration with the label from “Down Unda” (his first being for the spring/summer season back in 2007), Nicoll draws inspiration from the former French film director Henri Georges Clouzot’s unfinished 1966 thriller flick L’Enfer. The film was shot in both color and black & white and include a few scenes where the lead female character would appear with her face and skin covered in a metallic finish.

Overall, it’s a dreamy-like movie that definitely would have been a favorite of the Beat Generation, if the final cut didn’t come out via a documentary in 2009.

From cat eye frames to square lenses, Nicoll’s latest line of eyewear is clearly inspired by shapes and styles from the 50s and 60s. The Jacob and Sara styles are offered in both black and white color schemes, while the Dempsey and Hanne models come only in a grey, metallic color.

As perfectly stated in the collaboration’s official press release, “…The capsule [collection] offers architecturally strong lines softened with reflective surfaces and chain detailing, further resulting in a look that is simultaneously minimal and glamorous. The monochromatic colour palette is reminiscent of Clouzot’s French 60’s cinematography while glossed styles are carefully outlined with metallic hues. Chrome and mirrored lenses are nostalgic yet directional.”

Or in other words, these sunglasses are retro yet modern, simple yet not totally boring, and will look good on just about everyone.

If you can afford the $329 Australian dollar price tag (that’s about $349 in Uncle Sam’s dollars), definitely be sure to contact your local ksubi retailer and reserve your pair today!



