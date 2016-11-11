31 Awesomely Cool Coats You Won’t Want to Take Off This Winter

We’re guessing you already have your super-warm, wear-with-everything outerwear situation on lock by now. It probably resembles either a cocoon or a sleeping bag, which is wholly acceptable when it’s below-zero out. But for those days that don’t involve walking 10 blocks to the nearest subway or waiting outside in the freezing cold for your Uber that’s perpetually four minutes away, you’ll want a cool coat that really speaks to your style.

And sure, there’s nothing that says your everyday coat can’t be bright purple or grandpa-style plaid or, hell, a gray-and-red-striped boucle wool topper, but most of the time, the latter does more to attract street style photographers than ward off hypothermia. For those days when you’re looking for a piece of outerwear that’s, well, a part of your outfit, we found 31 stylish, cool coats—including a sherpa-lined moto jacket, a leopard style, and even a very fuzzy faux-fur situation—to add to your rotation now. Click through for our favorites that won’t make you look like the Michelin Man, promise..