31 Awesomely Cool Coats You Won’t Want to Take Off This Winter

We’re guessing you already have your super-warm, wear-with-everything outerwear situation on lock by now. It probably resembles either a cocoon or a sleeping bag, which is wholly acceptable when it’s below-zero out. But for those days that don’t involve walking 10 blocks to the nearest subway or waiting outside in the freezing cold for your Uber that’s perpetually four minutes away, you’ll want a cool coat that really speaks to your style.
And sure, there’s nothing that says your everyday coat can’t be bright purple or grandpa-style plaid or, hell, a gray-and-red-striped boucle wool topper, but most of the time, the latter does more to attract street style photographers than ward off hypothermia. For those days when you’re looking for a piece of outerwear that’s, well, a part of your outfit, we found 31 stylish, cool coats—including a sherpa-lined moto jacket, a leopard style, and even a very fuzzy faux-fur situation—to add to your rotation now. Click through for our favorites that won’t make you look like the Michelin Man, promise..
J.O.A. Sherpa Lined Suede Coat, $145; at J.O.A.
J.O.A.
Front Row Shop FRS Off-The-Shoulder Down Coat, $120; at Front Row Shop
Front Row Shop
Loeil Arya Coat, $316; at Loeil
Loeil
New Look Collarless Faux Fur Coat, $76; at ASOS
Mango
Nic + Zoe Modern Peacoat Bomber, $298; at Nic + Zoe
Nic + Zoe
A.P.C. Tweed Wool-Blend Coat, $635; at MyTheresa
MyTheresa
Community Inuvik Parka, $375; at Aritzia
Aritzia
AYR The Starry Coat, $425; at AYR
AYR
COS Rounded Wool Coat, $275; at COS
COS
Dagmar Harika Woven Coat, $645.07, at NA-KD
NA-KD
Etoile Isabel Marant Gabrie Striped Coat, $530; at Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter
Forever21 Faux Fur-Trim Overcoat, $49.90; at Forever 21
Forever21
Kenzo x H&M Reversible Silk Kimono, $299; at H&M
H&M
LRS Poly Quilted Mattress Bomber, $528; at Garmentory
Garmentory
Mango Faux Fur Coat, $119; at Mango
Mango
Rodebjer Daylon Quilt Coat, $675; at Rodebjer
Rodebjer
Topshop Tiger Edge to Edge Coat, $170; at Topshop
Topshop
Zara Denim Jacket with Faux Fur Collar, $129; at Zara
Zara
Zara Short Velvet Jacket, $189; at Zara
Zara