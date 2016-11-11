StyleCaster
31 Awesomely Cool Coats You Won’t Want to Take Off This Winter

31 Awesomely Cool Coats You Won't Want to Take Off This Winter

Lauren Caruso

Lauren Caruso
Photo: Getty Images

We’re guessing you already have your super-warm, wear-with-everything outerwear situation on lock by now. It probably resembles either a cocoon or a sleeping bag, which is wholly acceptable when it’s below-zero out. But for those days that don’t involve walking 10 blocks to the nearest subway or waiting outside in the freezing cold for your Uber that’s perpetually four minutes away, you’ll want a cool coat that really speaks to your style.

And sure, there’s nothing that says your everyday coat can’t be bright purple or grandpa-style plaid or, hell, a gray-and-red-striped boucle wool topper, but most of the time, the latter does more to attract street style photographers than ward off hypothermia. For those days when you’re looking for a piece of outerwear that’s, well, a part of your outfit, we found 31 stylish, cool coats—including a sherpa-lined moto jacket, a leopard style, and even a very fuzzy faux-fur situation—to add to your rotation now. Click through for our favorites that won’t make you look like the Michelin Man, promise..

1 of 31

J.O.A. Sherpa Lined Suede Coat, $145; at J.O.A.

Photo: J.O.A.

Front Row Shop FRS Off-The-Shoulder Down Coat, $120; at Front Row Shop

Photo: Front Row Shop

Loeil Arya Coat, $316; at Loeil

Photo: Loeil

New Look Collarless Faux Fur Coat, $76; at ASOS

Photo: Mango

Nic + Zoe Modern Peacoat Bomber, $298; at Nic + Zoe

Photo: Nic + Zoe

Pixie Market Olive Plaid Long Coat, $259; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Reformation Rockefeller Coat, $348; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

Acne Studios Velocite Suede Shearling Jacket, $2,800; at Opening Ceremony

Photo: Opening Ceremony

& Other Stories Kimono Coat, $275; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

A.P.C. Tweed Wool-Blend Coat, $635; at MyTheresa

Photo: MyTheresa

Community Inuvik Parka, $375; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

AYR The Starry Coat, $425; at AYR

Photo: AYR

Club Monaco Sohrab Long Coat, $479; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

COS Rounded Wool Coat, $275; at COS

Photo: COS

Dagmar Harika Woven Coat, $645.07, at NA-KD

Photo: NA-KD

Etoile Isabel Marant Gabrie Striped Coat, $530; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Fjallraven Luhkka Down Cape, $549.95; at Back Country

Photo: Back Country

Forever21 Faux Fur-Trim Overcoat, $49.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever21

Ganni Hawthorne Wool Coat, $380; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Kenzo x H&M Reversible Silk Kimono, $299; at H&M

Photo: H&M

LRS Poly Quilted Mattress Bomber, $528; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory

Madewell Sherpa Coat, $258; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

Mango Faux Fur Coat, $119; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Oak + Fort Jacket G27; $228; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort

Rachel Comey Karloff Coat, $608; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Rebecca Taylor Fluffy Jacket, $695; at Rebecca Taylor

Photo: Rebecca Taylor

Regulation Yohji Yamamoto Denim Long Coat, $1,400; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York

Rodebjer Daylon Quilt Coat, $675; at Rodebjer

Photo: Rodebjer

Topshop Tiger Edge to Edge Coat, $170; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Zara Denim Jacket with Faux Fur Collar, $129; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Short Velvet Jacket, $189; at Zara

Photo: Zara

