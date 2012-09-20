12 Cool Apple iPhone 5 Cases

It’s official: we have iPhone 5 fever.

Which means we’re also aching for all the new accessories. After Apple announced the iPhone 5’s debut, designers around the world scrambled to come up with sleek, sophisticated cases that would be worthy of its elegant new look (one company—Quirky—even asked users to submit their own designs, which yielded some truly cool results for Fab.com).

From a case that is worth a whopping $100,000 to a more wallet friendly protector that features silicone straps for toting credit cards, don’t be surprised if you find yourself bragging about the accessories as much as your cool new phone.

Which new iPhone 5 case is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below.

1 of 12 CalypsoCrystal's new iPhone 5 case has a serious fashion bent. The leather cases were designed by Lara Bohinc and each is handcrafted and limited-edition. $169; available at calypsocrystal.com. Design site, Quirky, collaborated with online retailer Fab to create seven sophisticated new iPhone 5 cases and accessories. Among the best designs—all of which were submitted to by real people—is the super-cool Crossover, which consists of two silicon bands that strap to the back the iPhone to hold credit cards and cash. $34.99; available at fab.com. Photo: Fab.com/Fab.com For Blackberry users contemplating a switch to the iPhone 5, this sleek case by Boxwave promises to make the transition a little easier. The new "Keyboard Buddy"offers a physical 5-row keyboard that snaps to the back of the phone, and can hold a charge for up to two weeks.

$89.99; available at boxwave.com. Photo: Boxwave/Boxwave For slightly goofier fare, it doesn't get much cuter than Case-Mate's "Creatures" line for iPhone 5, which is available in monkey, peacock, penguin and panda editions. It may seem silly, but we found the penguin surprisingly chic. $32; available at case-mate.com. Photo: Casemate/Casemate Luxury heavyweights should look no further than to this The Natural Sapphire Company jewel encrusted 18k white gold case. It features 2839 blue ceylon sapphires, 38 rubies and one green marquise-cut sapphire. $100,000; available at thenaturalsapphirecompany.com. A glossy finish and cool, perforated fabric make the X-Doria Dash—which also features a window for showing off the white Apple logo on the back—a fashion-forward option for accessorizing the iPhone 5. $34.99; available at shop.x-doria.com. Photo: X Doria Dash/X Doria Dash Think of the elegant Element Sector iPhone 5 case as a complete accessories kit, from the satin gun metal grey case to the zip-around carrier and super-thick screen protector (note: new 5 versions of the 4s version pictured above are now available for pre-order). $146; available at elementcase.com. Photo: Element/Element Gym rats who intend to use the iPhone 5 for workouts should scoop up the Incase Sports Armband, which features an adjustable elastic arm strap. The sporty case also boasts special "sweat-proof" technology, which will prevent your phone from meeting an unhappy, sweat-related end. $39.99; available at goincase.com. Photo: Incase/Incase Incipio's smart new Kicksnap case features a retractable kickstand, making it far easier to watch the occasional YouTube video at your desk. Plus, it's fashioned from high-tech"plextonium"—a tough polycarbonate—so it can survive the most dramatic drops. $34.99; available at www.incipio.com. Photo: Incipio/Incipio Scoshe's new iPhone 5 case features a cool, zig-zagging geometric pattern along the back. For users who are extra hard on their iPhones, a special tech material resists sweat, dirt and oil. $29.99; available at scoshe.com. Photo: Scoshe/Scoshe Belkin knows an elegant new iPhone doesn't need much in the way of adornment. Its sleek new View Case series is executed in transparent polycarbonate—so you can see the entirety of the phone—while a colored rubber "bumper" wrapped around the edges fends against occasional accidents. $25; available at belkin.com. Photo: Belkin/Belkin For those looking to spend big to protect their iPhone 5 consider Gresso's Revolution case made from titanium with 18k gold accenting. $3,000; available at luxury.gress.com.






















