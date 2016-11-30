15 Chic, Sophisticated, Not-at-All Cheesy Baby Shower Ideas

There’s nothing more adorable than a newborn baby—and nothing less sophisticated and stylish than all the over-the-top pastel, cutesy stuff that goes along with it. It’s not that there’s anything wrong with pale yellow, pink, and blue—it’s just that when those colors are the only theme to a baby shower, gift, or room, it’s a little unoriginal and snoozy, not to mention overdone. Luckily, there are some cool and grown-up ways to throw a baby shower that will tap into the sweetness of the occasion without making it feel overly cheesy.
Below, check out 15 baby shower ideas that are fun, unique, and will please every attendee—especially those over the age of five. From fancy desserts to DIY décor and memorable gift-making stations, these genius tips will help you throw the best baby shower possible.
A drip cake at your dessert bar is a sure way to impress guests with your creativity and baking skills.
Photo: Beulah de Jesus
Let your guests have some fun customizing a basic white onesie for your baby.
Photo: Tessa Neustadt
Let your guests leave wishes for the mommy-to-bes well as the baby.
Photo: Pizzazzerie
Have each guest bring a cute outfit for the baby-to-be that you can use as your party decor.
Photo: Kennedy Grace Photography
Huge DIY floral decor is one way to keep your shower budget on point.
Photo: Adal Kreation
As an RSVP have your guests send a baby photo of themselves to use in a fun party game.
Photo: The Barefoot Brunettes
A "home grown" baby shower is a cute (and healthy!) way to play on words and welcome a baby into the world.
Photo: Sweet Jelly Parties
There are few things more fun than art—escpecially surrounded by friends. Have your guests spend their shower painting baby bottles that you can give to the baby!
Photo: With Love Heather
Having a boy? Have your guests have a bow tie making contest.
Photo: Maya Myers
Turn your baby advice into a game of Madlibs for your guests to enjoy.
Photo: Roostre Imagined