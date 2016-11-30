StyleCaster
15 Chic, Sophisticated, Not-at-All Cheesy Baby Shower Ideas

Kristen Bousquet
by
Baby Shower Dessert
Photo: Beulah de Jesus

There’s nothing more adorable than a newborn baby—and nothing less sophisticated and stylish than all the over-the-top pastel, cutesy stuff that goes along with it. It’s not that there’s anything wrong with pale yellow, pink, and blue—it’s just that when those colors are the only theme to a baby shower, gift, or room, it’s a little unoriginal and snoozy, not to mention overdone. Luckily, there are some cool and grown-up ways to throw a baby shower that will tap into the sweetness of the occasion without making it feel overly cheesy.

Below, check out 15 baby shower ideas that are fun, unique, and will please every attendee—especially those over the age of five. From fancy desserts to DIY décor and memorable gift-making stations, these genius tips will help you throw the best baby shower possible.

15 chic baby shower ideas | @stylecaster

A drip cake at your dessert bar is a sure way to impress guests with your creativity and baking skills.

Photo: Beulah de Jesus

Let your guests have some fun customizing a basic white onesie for your baby.

Photo: Tessa Neustadt

Let your guests leave wishes for the mommy-to-bes well as the baby.

Photo: Pizzazzerie

What better way to entertain guests than with a trail mix bar?

Photo: Kennedy Grace Photography

Having kids at your shower? Create a cute play area for them to be entertained.

Photo: Callieh Hobbs Photography

Mason jars with chic straws are the way to go for your guest's drinks.

Photo: Kennedy Grace Photography

Have each guest bring a cute outfit for the baby-to-be that you can use as your party decor.

Photo: Kennedy Grace Photography

Huge DIY floral decor is one way to keep your shower budget on point.

Photo: Adal Kreation

As an RSVP have your guests send a baby photo of themselves to use in a fun party game.

Photo: The Barefoot Brunettes

A "home grown" baby shower is a cute (and healthy!) way to play on words and welcome a baby into the world.

Photo: Sweet Jelly Parties

Having a breakfast shower? Make your own omelets are essential.

Photo: Marcie Lynn Photography

There are few things more fun than art—escpecially surrounded by friends. Have your guests spend their shower painting baby bottles that you can give to the baby!

Photo: With Love Heather

Having a boy? Have your guests have a bow tie making contest.

Photo: Maya Myers

Turn your baby advice into a game of Madlibs for your guests to enjoy.

Photo: Roostre Imagined

Talk about a cute table centerpiece!

Photo: Rachel Elizabeth Fine Design

