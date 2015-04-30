Your Ultimate Cheat Sheet to Common Cooking Terms

If you consider ordering from Seamless an art form unto itself and haven’t turned on your oven in what seems like months but seriously want to start making your own meals, it might be time for a refresher course on cooking terms

Following recipes is extremely simple when you know what common instructions like julienned, mincing, blanching, and braising actually mean. To make it extra-easy, appliance repair company Fixed by Assurant came out with this handy inforgraphic to help you (and us!) ace the above terms, and so many more. You better believe we’ll be printing this out and taping it to our refrigerator, stat.