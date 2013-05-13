5 Pairs of Flatforms That Are Actually Chic (As Opposed To Clunky and Weird)

Of all the shoe styles out there, flatforms can be one of the trickiest styles to pull off. We first spotted the silhouette in the ’90s (“Clueless” and Spice Girls, anyone?), and learned that if you don’t pick the right pair, you run the risk of looking like you’re a serious trend victim rather than a trendsetter.

The style then made a comeback a few summers ago (in more streamlined ways, of course), and have pretty much stuck around ever since, as has the idea of picking the right pair.

How much color is too much? Are a white pair ever not going to look like nurses’ shoes? Is it okay to wear them with skinny jeans, baggy pants, and a summery sundress? So many questions!

What we came up with is this: When it comes to flatforms, the more basic, the better. Meaning, if you stick with neutral colors or solids and pair them with streamlined basics like straight jeans or a black high-waist skirt, the style can actually look quite chic as opposed to clunky and overdone.

That said, here are 5 pairs of affordable cool flatforms that are worth adding to your closet right now (that demonstrably do not look as if they belong in the halls of a nurses’ ward.) See our picks below!

Jeffrey Campbell White Gold Shoes, $140; at Coggles

Matiko Angelica Flatform Sandal, $194; at Urban Outfitters

Arden Wedge, $140; at Cole Haan

Braided Flatform, $129; at Zara

Dune Glaze Buckled Flatform Sandals, $130; at ASOS

