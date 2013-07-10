Check Out Converse’s New Rock Craftmanship Collection Inspired By Rock And Roll

Yesterday, we were lucky enough to attend the launch of beloved sneaker brand Converse‘s newest collection, Rock Craftsmanship, at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art—a fitting location, as the museum us currently home to the buzzy exhibit Punk: From Chaos to Couture.

Taking cues from rock and roll, the Rock Craftsmanship collection features a selection of updated Chuck Taylors in bold patterns and bright colors, and lots of badass hardware, studs, premium leather and distressed washes.

Take a look at a few sneakers from the collection below, and see them all at Converse.com!