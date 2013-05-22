We’re in Love With Converse For Commes Des Garçons’ New Sneaker Collection

Sneakerheads, rejoice! Converse has teamed up with Commes des Garçons PLAY for a third sneaker collaboration. The quirky Japanese streetwear label took its iconic heart-with-eyes logos and plastered them all over Converse’s Pro Leather high-tops and low-tops, to adorable effect.

And, catering to avid followers of sneaker culture everywhere, the playful heart logo pattern on each pair of shoes is randomly placed, to make each set completely unique. All styles have a leather rubber sole and will be available on DoverStreetMarket.com and at the Comme des Garçons store in New York City starting next Tuesday (May 28) and range from $130-$140. Scroll down to see all four fun styles!

