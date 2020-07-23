Converse’s New Chuck Taylor All Star Crater Is A Sustainable Take On An Iconic Sneaker

Scroll To See More Images

In case you were looking for an excuse to treat yourself to a new pair of sneakers right now, Converse has it. Though we thought it was impossible, the shoe brand has just made their classic Chuck Taylor All Star sneaker even better. How? By creating one of the most sustainable versions of your favorite iconic sneakers yet. The new Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Crater is made with 40% recycled content without sacrificing the OG look and feel of the shoe. In other words, Converse managed to turn recycled and old Nike materials into a sneaker that you’re going to want to wear all year long.

When we think of sacrificing things in the name of fashion, we’re often talking about comfort (heels, obviously) and even cost (Sometimes it’s worth the pain of a splurge!). We’re not, however, talking about how much of an effect fashion can have on the planet. That’s a sacrifice we just don’t need to make in order to look cute. Converse understands this, which is why they’ve created the new Chuck Taylor All Star Crater for us all to enjoy. Neither quality nor aesthetic has been sacrificed—and it’s a seriously sustainable way to wear your favorite style of kicks.

The new sneaker is available now from Converse and comes in three (!!) different color variations: a Hero Charcoal and Chambray Blue combo, Black and Chambray Blue and a White and Chambray Blue combo. So whether you’re a fan of the classic Chuck Taylor All Star hues (We love an original!) or want something new and different to wear this season, you have plenty of options from which to choose. One thing is definitely for sure, though: Each color is a chic and sustainable option for all your summer outfits.

If you don’t manage to get your hands on this sustainable sneaker before it sells out, though, have no fear. Converse also has some other seriously cute sneakers that are made from recycled materials. The Renew Chuck Taylor All Star is a great option for getting your favorite Converse look while still helping out the environment a bit. Plus, these sneakers run at a lower price point than the Chuck Taylor All Star Crater, so you can save a little cash, too. We wouldn’t blame you if you just wanted to stock up on every pair of Converse’s sustainable sneakers, though.

However you choose to rock these sustainable sneakers, you’re sure to look both environmentally friendly and cool as hell. When it comes to wearing Converse sneakers, you seriously cannot go wrong this summer. There are endless ways to wear them, each cuter than the next. Pair them with your favorite high-waisted jeans and a floral crop top or cut-offs and a graphic tee. You can even rock a pair with your most adorable sundress or a sexy bodycon mini for going out. Converse sneakers are never going out of style, so go ahead and keep a few stocked up for this season and all the seasons after that.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.