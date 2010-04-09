Converse Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Jack Purcell at Cafe Gitane

With the help of some new faces, the Converse label is going back to its roots in 2010– but, as always, with a modern twist. “It” blogger photog of the moment, Todd Selby, shot the footwear brand’s spring ’10 campaign. The photos give a nod (and a smile) to the shoe’s originator, Jack Purcell, who designed the initial smile toe Converse back in 1935.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Jack Purcell for Converse. Cafe Gitane at the Jane Hotel, with its quirky, retro atmosphere, was the perfect locale for celebration last night. While enjoying cocktails and snacks passed around by sneaker-clad models in their best tennis whites, partygoers got a sneak peek at the fall ’10 collection. Styles were displayed amongst archival shoes, badminton paraphernalia in Purcell’s honor, and, of course, images of the Selby-shot ads. Check out all the images for yourself, below!



Atmosphere at Cafe Gitane at the Jane Hotel.





Converse models.



Damien Nunes and Hanuk.



Corey Kennedy.



Kate Lanphear, David Thielebeule, Gigi Burris.



Converse model.



Robert Verdi.



Chris Benz and Cheryl Calegari.



Sam Spector and Annabel Tollman.

Todd Selby Campaign:



Clark James Gable for Converse.



Mirabelle Marden for Converse.



Harry McNally for Converse.

All Images courtesy of Converse.