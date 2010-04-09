StyleCaster
Converse Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Jack Purcell at Cafe Gitane

With the help of some new faces, the Converse label is going back to its roots in 2010– but, as always, with a modern twist. “It” blogger photog of the moment, Todd Selby, shot the footwear brand’s spring ’10 campaign. The photos give a nod (and a smile) to the shoe’s originator, Jack Purcell, who designed the initial smile toe Converse back in 1935.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Jack Purcell for Converse. Cafe Gitane at the Jane Hotel, with its quirky, retro atmosphere, was the perfect locale for celebration last night. While enjoying cocktails and snacks passed around by sneaker-clad models in their best tennis whites, partygoers got a sneak peek at the fall ’10 collection. Styles were displayed amongst archival shoes, badminton paraphernalia in Purcell’s honor, and, of course, images of the Selby-shot ads. Check out all the images for yourself, below!

90558 1270844386 Converse Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Jack Purcell at Cafe Gitane
Atmosphere at Cafe Gitane at the Jane Hotel.

90568 1270845333 Converse Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Jack Purcell at Cafe Gitane
90569 1270845340 Converse Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Jack Purcell at Cafe Gitane
Converse models.

90559 1270844395 Converse Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Jack Purcell at Cafe Gitane
Damien Nunes and Hanuk.

90567 1270845325 Converse Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Jack Purcell at Cafe Gitane
Corey Kennedy.

90560 1270844399 Converse Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Jack Purcell at Cafe Gitane
Kate Lanphear, David Thielebeule, Gigi Burris.

90570 1270845350 Converse Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Jack Purcell at Cafe Gitane
Converse model.

90561 1270844414 Converse Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Jack Purcell at Cafe Gitane
Robert Verdi.

90566 1270845317 Converse Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Jack Purcell at Cafe Gitane
Chris Benz and Cheryl Calegari.

90571 1270845372 Converse Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Jack Purcell at Cafe Gitane
Sam Spector and Annabel Tollman.

Todd Selby Campaign:
90562 1270844516 Converse Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Jack Purcell at Cafe Gitane
Clark James Gable for Converse.

90564 1270844524 Converse Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Jack Purcell at Cafe Gitane
Mirabelle Marden for Converse.

90563 1270844520 Converse Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Jack Purcell at Cafe Gitane
Harry McNally for Converse.

All Images courtesy of Converse.

