Tonight Iggy Pop will be interviewed by New York Times jazz and pop music critic Ben Ratliff at The Times Center in New York in a special event titled, “A Conversation with Iggy Pop.” Tickets to the event are dwindling quickly but you can try to nab one here.

Iggy will be answering questions regarding the jazz influence and direction of his new album Preliminaires. Heavily inspired by the novel The Possibility of an Island by Michel Houellebecq, Preliminaires is an interesting move for the punk rock star.

If you could see Iggy Pop interviewed by anyone who would it be? I would pick Mike Myers and Madonna… But… Let me finish…when they’re dressed as those Jewish Brooklyn women on SNL for their show, “Coffee Talk.”