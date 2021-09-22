Camila Coelho Weighs in on Crocs, Logomania & More Controversial Fashion Trends

She may like a lot of things, but some controversial fashion trends are even too much for Camila Coelho. Coelho, a content creator with more than 14.7 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, is the cover star for STYLECASTER’s “Return to Fashion” issue.

In honor of the issue, we asked Coelho for her real and unfiltered opinion of various controversial fashion items and trends, such as Crocs, logomania and all-denim. (Spoiler alert: Her answer may surprise you.) In her cover story for the “Return to Fashion” issue, Coelho explained why she’s never one to write off a trend, no matter how much she hates it at first.

“It’s hard for me to say a fashion trend I hate because things always come back, and then I’m in a different phase in my life and I end up wearing it,” she said. “For example, I hated chunky shoes. They’re back. I love them now. I said I would never wear them, but here I am wearing and buying them.”

Coelho—who has her own fashion line, Camila Coelho Collection, with Revolve—also talked to STYLECASTER about what it was like to be an influencer when she started her YouTube channel in 2010 versus now. “I remember getting hate from journalists and even brands. I’d sit at a show and say, ‘Yeah, I’m a blogger,’ and I’d get looks,” she said. “I heard so many things. ‘You will never make it. ‘You’re just a beauty influencer.’ Many things that would make me feel insecure. But at the same time, it gave me the drive to make it and prove this is legit.” And she was right. With her own beauty brand, Elaluz, and millions of followers across the world, we would say that Coelho is more than legit.

Watch Camila Coelho play “Wear or Tear” in the video above.

