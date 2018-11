We love the lookbook shots Teen Vogue has of Mary Ping’s latest collection of Slow and Steady Wins the Race for Urban Outfitters, but after logging on to their site today, we noticed a new collaboration that we hadn’t heard much of anything about. Rachel Comey has a small collection with three styles of shoes under the name Contributor by Rachel Comey.

What do you think about the three styles?

We sort of prefer Colonial Madness by LD Tuttle‘s Balmainia-inspired chain number.