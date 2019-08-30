Constance Wu Explains Her ‘Conflicting Feelings’ About ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Getting Renewed

It was hella awkward. Constance Wu reacted to that Fresh Off The Boat Twitter drama and it was a lot. But now, she’s explaining her conflicting response, which she later admitted was a bit “dramatic.” Wu plays Jesica Huang on the American sitcom—a wife and mother who pushes her family towards greatness. Shortly after the announcement for a sixth season, Wu tweeted: “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F**k.”

The remarks on Twitter have since then been deleted, but left fans, supporters and even the press somewhat questioning Wu’s integrity and gratitude towards the series.

Fresh Off The Boat was Wu’s breakout role before landing the role as Rachel Chu in the Golden Globe Nominated film Crazy Rich Asians. Most would think that a continuation of the series was a thing to be celebrated, but Wu says: “People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts—that conflict is a part of being human.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she clarifies what was so conflicting about the timing of the renewal. “I had this moment of heat where I got upset because I had to give up a job I had been looking forward to and had been chasing for a while,” she says. According to her conversation with the Los Angeles Times, the role was in a play, as a non-Asian-specific character.

We all know that timing is everything. And while Wu is in contract with ABC for another two years, she claims to have learned a valuable lesson about her public figure. Her rise to stardom includes the responsibility of knowing what to say and when.

The Twitter apology included: “My words and ill-timing were insensitive to those who are struggling, especially insensitive considering the fact that I used to be in that struggle too. I do regret that and it wasn’t nice and I am sorry for that.”

She continues with the Los Angeles Times in saying, “It was moving to me how many people from the show reached out to me, and even on set … to say, ‘Just so you know, we love you and we know who you are, and you didn’t deserve any of that stuff.’ Because they also know that I’m an actress — I can be dramatic.”

Though Constance Wu will unfortunately not be starring in the aforementioned unnamed play, she can be seen in the upcoming film, Hustlers, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lizzo, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer set to premiere this September.