Constance Wu Just Took the Zebra Print Trend to a Whole New Level

Recently, I’ve been binge-watching Fresh Off the Boat, so Constance Wu has been at the forefront of my mind (and on my TV screen). And while I’ve been more aware of her presence lately, this doesn’t negate the fact that her most recent ensemble is pure trendy gold. Constance Wu’s latest winter outfit—while on the Television Critics Association Press Tour for ABC to promote her show—is truly the chicest use of zebra print I’ve ever seen in my time on this Earth.

Constance Wu stepped out in front of the cameras wearing a zebra print mini dress with a bold orange collar, and it’s actually ridiculously cool. The entire ensemble is very ’60s mod meets 2020 animal print trends. Wu looks like she should step off screen and into a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel set, but with a totally modern twist. The style of the mini with the pop of color collar is so very ’60s, while the zebra print brings the dress into 2020. I can’t get over how incredibly chic and cool this entire look is. Vintage is totally in, and there’s no denying that animal print will never be out of style. The two paired together is a match made in sartorial heaven, baby.

Constance Wu paired the dress with black tights, black heels (which a very cool chain detail!!) and a black bag featuring a chic tassel. The accessories left the dress as the focal point, and the orange collar as the perfect pop of color for the entire look. With the addition of some green earrings to round out the ensemble, it’s safe to say Constance Wu has entered into 2020 on a high note—at least style-wise.

Of course, just like this article, all good things must come to an end. (See what I did there?) Fresh Off the Boat is ending after season six, so we’ll have to find new ways to watch Constance Wu grace our screens. With the talent this actress possesses, though, I’m sure she’ll score a new role in no time. In the meantime, you can get her look with a similar dress below. We can’t all be Constance Wu, but we can definitely try.

