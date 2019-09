Consider This Your Front Row Seat to All the Best NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 Runway Looks

Scroll To See More Images

New York Fashion Week has been a damn whirlwind, my friends. From impeccable street style, drool-worthy collections and celebrity-filled front rows, this NYFW is definitely one for the books. Whether you’re an avid follower of fashion or someone who just enjoys checking the highlights of their favorite designers, the NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 runways were absolutely chock-full of looks sure to satiate every palette—and get you majorly excited for all the trends to come.

Even if you never get to attend New York Fashion Week in person, there is still plenty to take in. After all, each year, the best and brightest of the fashion industry join together in NYC, putting on fashion shows that tell us all what trends to expect in the upcoming seasons. In person or not, there’s so much beauty to see. And while almost every show has something offer, there are always stand-outs. Some up-and-coming designers bring wild trends to the runway, and other tried-and-true labels surprise us with something new. You never know what excitement is in store.

To give you taste of what designers are showing off this year, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from NYFW Spring/Summer 2020. There are so many statement-making pieces (not to mention growing diversity! I saw more plus-size models on the runway that I ever have before.) this year. You definitely don’t want to miss out on seeing what the designers are bringing to their runways. We found everything from the absurd to the dramatically beautiful—a little something for everyone. Now sit back, relax and be grateful you didn’t have to organize one of these elaborate fashion shows.