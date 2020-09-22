Here’s Your Answer to if Connor & Mackenzie From ‘Love Island’ Are Still Together

Viewers want to know: Are Connor and Mackenzie still together after Love Island USA season 2? To recap: Connor was sent home on the Monday, September 21, episode of CBS’ Love Island after his current partner, Moira, decided to recouple with Calvin.

That’s OK, though, as Connor told Moira earlier in the week that he still had feelings for Mackenzie (who was dumped in the recoupling three days earlier) and thought of Moira as just a friend. After Connor was dumped from the villa, he FaceTimed Mackenzie and told her that he wanted to explore their relationship in the outside world. When Mackenzie agreed, Connor said he was the “happiest man alive.”

“Coming to Love Island, I can honestly say that I was looking for love and to find that connection with someone. And leaving here now, I can proudly say I did find that with Mackenzie,” Connor told producers. “I felt like this was my time and not having her in there was difficult. And I am very excited that now I have the opportunity to see if that’s a possibility to move forward.”

So, now what? Are Connor and Mackenzie officially back together? Sounds like it! After Connor was eliminated, Mackenzie took to her Instagram with a long post about how excited she is to reunite with her man—and the teddy bear they share together, Gus.

” embed-type=”full-embed” align=”center”]

“if you saw tonight’s episode, then you know that Connor has left the villa…SINGLE!🙌🏼💕” she wrote. “Gus & I have been patiently waiting for him on the outside and we cannot wait to welcome him home! We have missed him SO much. Second thing I want to say is…I understand that because Connor and I met and fell in love on a TV show, that a lot of people will have their opinions about us.”

She continued, “And everyone is 1000% entitled to those opinions, just PLEASE please keep in mind, that the public has only seen a very small percentage of our relationship. Sadly, an hour long episode cannot capture the countless little moments that Connor and I shared in the villa. But this is just the beginning for us! And you have not seen the last of Gus either!🐻 P.S. @trottfit I promise to never complain about your farting again…that’s how much I miss you💔💔 see you soon my love.”

As of writing this, Connor still doesn’t have access to his Instagram, but his sister did confirm on his social media and she’s excited to meet Mackenzie and see if their relationship will work in the real world. “One last post for me (Connor’s sister) and then I am giving Connor his instagram back🤪 Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for supporting Connor through this incredible journey. Connor made life long friendships and had the time of his life. I am so happy to have him back home and cannot wait to meet @mackenziedipman AND Gus!! So happy and excited for the two of you to start your journey outside of the villa!💗🐻 Show some love everyone!!!!!😊,” Connor’s sister wrote.

They may not have won Love Island, but it sounds like Connor and Mackenzie have found love in the villa after all. Congrats!

Love Island airs on CBS at 9 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.