Connor B. Almost Got Bachelorette Katie’s 1st Impression Rose—Here’s Why She Didn’t Give It to Him

As the man in the cat suit who almost got Bachelorette Katie’s “First Impression Rose,” fans want to know all The Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Connor Brennan they can read to know whether he and Katie are purr-fect for each other.

Connor B. is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)

Katie filmed season 16 of The Bachelorette from the beginning of March to the end of April at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in New Mexico. Instead of Chris Harrison, her season was hosted by season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In her Bachelor bio for Matt’s season, Katie said that she wants a man who is as “daring and adventurous” as she is. “Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won’t live up to her expectations,” her bio read. “She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous.”

Her bio continued, “While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it. Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship. Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie!”

As a former nuclear engineer, a math teacher and a cat lover, it seems like Connor B. checks a lot of Katie’s boxes. But how far does he make it on her season? Ahead are The Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Connor B. we know so far.

Who is Connor B. from The Bachelorette?

Connor B. is a 29-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee. In his Bachelorette bio, Connor B. described himself as “lovable, quirky and charming” and someone who “owns his nerdy side.””Connor B. definitely owns his nerdy side, but he is not afraid to poke fun at himself. Connor B. is looking for a woman who will share his enthusiasm and zest for living every day to its fullest,” his bio reads. “He describes his ideal partner as genuine, kind, socially accepting and open-minded. He wants someone who will build him up and will love his family as much as he does.”

His bio continues, “She should also enjoy a good multi-location date with a theme because when Connor B. wants to impress his date with a good time, he likes to go all out! Connor B. says his one major dealbreaker is a woman who doesn’t respect waiters because there is no place for any bullying in his life. Sounds like he and Katie already have something major in common!”

For his fun facts, Connor B. listed the following:

– Connor B. loves dressing up and is the proud owner of his own tux.

– Connor B. claims he can eat cereal faster than anyone.

– Connor B. dreams of going to Italy and overindulging on pasta.

In The Bachelorette season 17 premiere, Connor B. introduced himself to Katie in a cat suit. Later in the episode, he gave Katie her own cat ears and was one of the first men to kiss her. Naturally, his drawn-on whiskers transferred to her face. Though Connor B. (and viewers) expected Katie to give him her “First Impression Rose,” the contestant who got the rose was Greg. In an interview with Us Weekly in June, Katie explained why Greg got the rose over Connor.

“What I loved about Greg is he was just true to himself, which was this very nervous, very uncomfortable guy,” Katie said at the time. “He didn’t try and act cool or, like, be this guy that he’s not. He was just like, ‘This is me and I’m really freaking scared.’ And I thought it was really endearing, you know? And I could tell as long as he opened up, there was something more there. And so I thought, you know, giving him the first impression rose would give him that validation of, ‘I’m into you. Let’s figure this out.’”

She continue of Connor B., “Well, first of all, he’s dressed as a cat and he did his research on me. I love my cat so much. Then he has these ridiculous jokes that made me laugh. He’s handsome. And honestly, he was the first name I remembered by heart. I was like, ‘I know him, Connor, the cat.’ That’s what I called him and he’s just a great guy.”

What is Connor B.’s job?

In his Bachelorette bio, Connor B. revealed that he works as an eighth-grade math teacher and has a master’s degree in medical physics. He’s also worked as a nuclear engineer before he became a teacher and a reality TV star. Along with math and science, Connor B. is also a talented musician. He has two songs on his Spotify: “rough draft,” which has been listened to more than 1,100 times, and “Back to You.” In his Instagram bio, he describes himself as a songwriter and a “dueling pianist.”

Does Connor B. win The Bachelorette?

As of now, we don’t know who wins Katie’s season of The Bachelorette, but we know that is isn’t Connor B. That said, while Connor B. doesn’t get engaged Katie, his Bachelor journey isn’t over. According to Reality Steve, he will be a contestant on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

While we don’t know who Katie’s winner is, Reality Steve reports that her four finalists who make it to Hometown Dates are: Andrew Spencer, a 26-year-old pro football player from Vienna, Austria; Justin Glaze, a 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland; Greg Grippo, a 27-year-old marketing sales representative from Edison, New Jersey; and Blake Moynes, a 30-year-old from Ontario, Canada. (Blake, who is a surprise contestant on Katie’s season, was eliminated in ninth place in season 16 of The Bachelorette with Tayshia and Clare.)

According to Reality Steve, Katie is engaged to her Bachelorette winner, and the two are still together as of May 2021, which leads us to believe that Katie was proposed to at the “Final Rose Ceremony.” For more spoilers about The Bachelorette 2021, click here.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

