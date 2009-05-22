Confirmed: Olivia Palermo to Elle

Proof that gossip moves faster than news: WWD confirmed today that Olivia Palermo has in fact left her job at DVF for one in Elle‘s publicity department. As they cleverly point out, this not only means that Olivia keeps her spot on “The City,” but also that Elle maintains their presence on the boob tube. Former Editor-at-Large, Nina Garcia’s turn as a notoriously tough judge on Project Runway helped catapult Elle‘s sales to the top at the newsstand. Their solo effort “Stylista” did not fare so well. At all.

According to sources, Elle‘s reception area has already been repainted and filming should begin in their offices next week.

Break a leg, Elle!