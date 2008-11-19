Confessions Of A Style Stalker: Sea of Shoes

Jane has been on my radar since my best friend and PR Director of Levi’s, Melissa Ladines, sent me the link to her blog. Jane is 16-years-old and has style sophistication that can rival those in the world of fashion glossies. Her vehicle of inspiration is a little blog called www.seaofshoes.com. Meet Jane…..

NAME Jane Aldridge

AGE 16

LOCATION Near Dallas, Texas

OCCUPATION High school student/Fashion Blogger

First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

I do a lot of shopping on eBay for vintage. Here in Dallas, I like to shop at Fourty Five Ten and ogle shoes at Barneys. My favorite city to shop in is Tulsa, Oklahoma: it’s a really cool town with fantastic vintage stores. I guess that’s my secret shopping desitnation! But I also love taking trips to LA to shop too.



How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

I would describe myself as…..someone who is happy being herself.



What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

For Spring 09 I am lusting after a pale blue Balmain military jacket. Unfortunately, it will never be mine but I am working on getting the studded Balmain sandals.

Who are your favorite designers?

Yohji Yamamoto, Dries van Noten, Rei Kawakubo, Martin Margiela, Hussein Chalayan, the Mulleavy sisters...





If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

I could never swap closets if it meant giving up my own clothes, I’m way too attached to them! I would love to peek in Daphne Guiness’ closet or Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s wardrobes, though.



What are you fav online destinations?

For shopping: I like Browns Fashion, Luisaviaroma, My Prestigium, and Style.com for shoe ogling!



Who is your style soulmate?

I don’t think I have one.

What theme song best describes your life?

Like my own personal theme song? Hmm…”Waiting Room” by Fugazi.



What are the five pieces you cannot live without in your wardrobe?

1) A big puffy nylon Junya Watanabe bomber jacket from Fall 2006

2) A pair of beat up vintage 501’s

3) Marni acrylic wedges from Spring 08-they go with everything, flatter the foot, and are so comfortable to walk in

4) Lace-up Ann Demeulemeester boots

5) A vintage lace dress with sequins woven into it that I bought in Tulsa-it’s one of the most beautiful dresses I’ve ever seen.



Who would you like to play dress-up with?

I’d love to play dress up with Vivienne Westwood or Patricia Field.



Give credit where credit is due – give us the list of your favorite bloggers.

Jak and Jil-beautiful pictures of beautiful shoes!

Style Rookie-how cool is Tavi? Seriousely, I want to hang out with her.

Style Bubble-Susie seems like the ‘orginal’ fashion blogger-Style Bubble is always very informative

Childhood Flames– Camille has an amazing sense of style.

Fake Karl– because he’s hilarious, and I’m his daughter 😉

