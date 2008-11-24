Confessions of a Style Stalker: The-Dream-Dressing/The Mocani Fashion Diary

Name Monica

Location Paris

Occupation Stylist/Blogger

Blogs http://mocani-fashion-diary.blogspot.com &

https://the-dream-dressing.blogspot.com

1. Tell us about your favorite shopping destinations.

I shop at H&M, Paul & Joe, Marc Jacobs and my favorite – Le Bon Marché in Paris, a real luxury paradise. It’s a sort of second home for me. Even the grocer’s department is beautifully designed.

2. Could you describe yourself in one sentence?

I am a shopaholic, discreet and always have a pencil at hand.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Marc Jacobs Satin Rad Bag. I like the shape and volume. It also comes in purple this season.

4. Who are the designers that inspire you and your work?

Nicolas Ghesquiére, Marc Jacobs, Luella, Paul & Joe.

5. If you could, who would you swap closets with?

Kate Moss or Rachel Zoe

6. What are your favorite online destinations:

For Presse: Elle.fr, TeenVogue.com, PrimMagazine.com

For Shopping: modetrotter.com, net-a-porter.com, asos.com, forever21.com

Etc: Kuoni Travel Agency for it’s wonderful photographs and above all, for the sake of dreaming! Flickr and Getty Images.

7. What theme song best describes your life?

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough (featuring Tammi Terrell) – Marvin Gaye

8. What are the 5 pieces you cannot live without in your wardrobe?

My Marc Jacob ballerina’s, my Paul & Joe’s jeans, my Marc Jacob bags, my H&M check scarf, my Les Petites coat.

9. Who would you like to style?

Britney Spears for a complete overhaul.

10. Has blogging hanged your life?

It allowed me to be in touch with lots of people from different countries. They make nice comments which encourage me to continue. I would like to answer more often, bur I can’t always find the time. Yet I always try to send a few words to everybody.

11. Fill us in on your favorite bloggers…

TheCherryBlossomGirl blog for her vintage world – she’s so pretty. She even created her own brand by ALIX.

BigBeauty blog which shows that everybody can have their own style. The looks and photos are very good.

SeaOfShoes blog which is a real source of inspiration. It shows the world of a teenage fashion fan.

12. Since you’re French, we have to ask: Describe your favorite meal.

I like sweet food best…. I would hesitate between a macaron å la rose by Pierre Hermé and an éclaire au café.

13. And last, what is your ultimate, dream project?

I would like to be a kid designer for Marc Jacobs or Bonpoint, or work with Carine Roitfeld, EIC of French Vogue.