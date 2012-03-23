Confessions Of An Outcast: I Know Nothing About ‘The Hunger Games’

I can’t escape. For the past six months I have been going through my life brushing off all comments about The Hunger Games as if I was “too good” for the fad. All of my friends have read the books and have tried their best to convince me to jump on the bandwagon. “Deanna you MUST read these” is all I have heard repeated and reconfigured into new ways to persuade me to join their little book club.

Twilight ruined everything for me (I understand that The Hunger Games is very different, so please don’t hate.) I never completed the Twilight books because I was determined to finish my Oprah Book Club recommendation first, naturally. When all the publicity started before the first Twilight movie I was accepting of the franchise. I trusted pop culture’s judgment and attended the first movie with anticipation. Since I never got around to reading the saga, I was looking forward to seeing what all the hype was about. I left the theatre questioning my faith in professional acting, teenage girls and humanity in its entirety.

When The Hunger Games became popular I brushed my shoulders off and was almost proud of my resistance. I had been there before, and Twilight had failed me. I was going to out-smart this one! I determined that I had no interest in reading about fictional futuristic characters fighting ’till the death. Who do you think I am, a little girl? I could visualize all of the character’s faces on cheap t-shirts and lunch boxes. Let me finish my Patti Smith memoir and I’ll get back to you.

Now, after all the buzz about the recent movie has reached its climax, I am left rowing solo up a river of crazy fan girls. These are people I respect and love; my friends and co-workers are obsessing over the fashion & beauty, Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, and how they cannot fathom how I have never read the books. I’m having flashbacks to junior high when I was the only girl without those Adidas slip-on sandals (now I take the credit for not ever wearing those hideous things), but nevertheless my feet were screaming “outcast!” I’m getting anxiety as we speak just thinking about it.

What was once my declaration of non-conformity has resulted in me begging for a movie synopsis and where I can borrow the novels that are seemingly changing the world. Society is having a conversation that I cannot take part in and it’s stressing me out. I can’t help but feel as though I failed myself a little by ignoring all of the propaganda; where can I get one of those lunch boxes by the way?

This is an honest struggle. I have nobody to relate to this morning at work as the office is buzzing with The Hunger Games chatter. I was not at the midnight showing like everyone else and I can’t even carry on a conversation about Katniss. Suddenly my “too cool for school” approach to the The Hunger Games has left me segregated and alone. Should I pick up the book? Should I watch the movie? There must be a support group for people like me.

So here I am pleading with the world to give the good people like me a break. We don’t know what’s going on and now is your chance to make us feel bad for not partaking in The Hunger Games obsession. For the record, I am going out on a limb here to say that I will attempt to read the books out of respect for the people who have been trying to talk me into it from the start- I guess the joke’s on me.

Well played, pop culture, well played.

How do you all feel about The Hunger Games craze? Comment below!