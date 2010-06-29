StyleCaster
Cone Bras 2.0? Jean Paul Gaultier And La Perla Team Up On Lingerie

Kerry Pieri
by

Looks like cone bras are never going away here to stay. We mentioned yesterday that the king of the cone bra himself, Jean Paul Gaultier, has teamed with La Perla, and now we have the pics!

The former Creative Director of Herms explains that the union isn’t so random, “Lingerie is part of my DNA and my heritage. It is now almost 30 years since I have designed my first corset dress.”
94554 1277824011 486x Cone Bras 2.0? Jean Paul Gaultier And La Perla Team Up On Lingerie

By reaching back in time, the designer was talking highlights: namely, taking Madonna‘s pointy cups (designed by Gaultier, bien sur!) for her famous Blond Ambition tour as inspiration. Ladies who love their lingerie a bit prettier can find retro high-wasited panties and pretty slips in blush pink, black, coral and blue canard.

Ever the tease, Gaultier will reveal two limited edition pieces, a backstitch satin bra and a suspender belt from the collaboration, on July 7 at his Fall 2010 Couture presentation.

For us mere plebes, the full capsule collection launches November 2010 in La Perla boutiques worldwide, Jean Paul Gautlier boutiques, select specialty stores and department stores. The luxe lingerie doesn’t come cheap, retail prices range from $618 for bras and panties to $1,236 (at current exchange) for more intricate pieces.
94553 1277824011 Cone Bras 2.0? Jean Paul Gaultier And La Perla Team Up On Lingerie
All images courtesy of La Perla

