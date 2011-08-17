StyleCaster
CondeElevator Made Conde Elevators Silent, Anne on Interview

Kerry Pieri
We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

After 20 years of radio, er, tv silence, Jordache is coming out with a commercial starring Katrina Bowden, directed by Nigel Barker. [WWD]

Lisa Goldstein, Conde employee on that famous Twitter account: “Everyone was silent in the elevators! It got very quiet. In the mornings, it’s always pretty quiet; everyone has their sunglasses on or their iPods in and doesn’t want to talk yet.” Hah.[Fashion Week Daily]

Natalia Vodianova has a new bf! It’s fashion mogul and son of Bernard, Antoine Arnault. She tweeted about him, that is love. [Elle UK]

Anne Hathaway covers Interview, looking all lacy! It may be reminiscent of Vogue Deutsch’s Miles Aldridge photograph ofClaudia Schifferthough.[Styleite]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Raquel for W by Steven Meisel twitpic.com/67lck2 Gorg!

RT @cmbenz Chris Benz Oh it’s on now – @iamjessicaszohr is finally an on-grid tweep! #ohnana Bienvenido!

RT @DANNIJO NYC sample sale tomorrow from 6-8pm. Will you be there? mmhmm!

RT @bryanboy some places have more beautiful men than beautiful women… in india, beautiful women outnumber beautiful men i think #deepthoughts

