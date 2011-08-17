CondeElevator Made Conde Elevators Silent, Anne on Interview

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

After 20 years of radio, er, tv silence, Jordache is coming out with a commercial starring Katrina Bowden, directed by Nigel Barker. [WWD]

Lisa Goldstein, Conde employee on that famous Twitter account: “Everyone was silent in the elevators! It got very quiet. In the mornings, it’s always pretty quiet; everyone has their sunglasses on or their iPods in and doesn’t want to talk yet.” Hah.[Fashion Week Daily]

Natalia Vodianova has a new bf! It’s fashion mogul and son of Bernard, Antoine Arnault. She tweeted about him, that is love. [Elle UK]

Anne Hathaway covers Interview, looking all lacy! It may be reminiscent of Vogue Deutsch’s Miles Aldridge photograph ofClaudia Schifferthough.[Styleite]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Raquel for W by Steven Meisel twitpic.com/67lck2 Gorg!

RT @cmbenz Chris Benz Oh it’s on now – @iamjessicaszohr is finally an on-grid tweep! #ohnana Bienvenido!

RT @DANNIJO NYC sample sale tomorrow from 6-8pm. Will you be there? mmhmm!

RT @bryanboy some places have more beautiful men than beautiful women… in india, beautiful women outnumber beautiful men i think #deepthoughts