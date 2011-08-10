@CondeElevator All About Not Eating, Won’t Please Anna

If you ever thought that working in fashion was basically the grown up version of high school mean girls, the new anonymous Twitter account, @CondeElevator, just goes ahead and reinforces that belief for you. Between Anna Wintour sightings and backstabbing remarks about mass brands and who doesn’t like who, the main conceit of the Tweets is the rampant lack of eating taking place at 4 Times Square. On a lighter note, there’s also a ton of mutual admiration society complimenting going on go girl power!

An ex-editor in the storied building got in some trouble in June for tweeting about an arrest that took place on the premises, so if that’s any indication,I don’t know how long this thing has a chance of lasting although I hope it’s forever.

Read on for my fave fly-on-the-stylish-elevator-wall tweets to far.

@CondeElevator Summer Intern: My driver had SUCH a bad attitude. I was like, “don’t complain to me, I didn’t eat lunch either! You think I eat clothes?”

@CondeElevator Omigod I love your dress so much I wish there was a ‘like’ button I could press.

@CondeElevator Conde ElevatorGirl #1: Hello lovely, good morning! Girl #2: Good morning. Girl #1: I love that dress. Girl #2: Thanks! I want your shoes.

@CondeElevator Conde ElevatorGirl #1: I love that necklace, I saw it at Banana last week and almost bought it too. Girl #2: [flips hair] This is Gucci.

@CondeElevator Conde ElevatorFashion Girl Fl 12: Do these shoes make me look like I have cankles? Fashion Guy: No, they just have really fat straps.

@CondeElevator Conde ElevatorGirl: Omigod what happened to your knee?! Fashion boy: Oh god, I fell dancing! Girl: Omigod it’s like you came back from the war.

@CondeElevator Conde ElevatorSuited male #1: (presses 9, nods) “Dude.” Suited male #2: (presses 9 simultaneously, nods) “Bro.”

@ Conde Elevator[silence] [silence] [silence] [silence] [silence] [silence] [silence] [silence] Summer Intern: “Was that…?” Intern #2: “Yeah” #annawintour

@CondeElevator Conde ElevatorGirl 1: “Is this skirt totally see through?” Girl 2: “No! No! Looks great.” Guy, after they exit: “That skirt was totally see through.”