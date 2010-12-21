Conde Nast’s Fashion Hacker Nabbed, Male Model Dies

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Tom Ford is basically a model now too. He has his second cover in as many months. He was shot with Karen Elson by Steven Meisel for VOGUE Korea January 11. (Design Scene)



Rendering of Stella’s new store

Stella McCartney is all like, Vegas Baby! She is opening shop at the Crystals at CityCenter in Las Vegas this Thursday, her first in Sin City. (WWD)

Alexander Skarsgard looks dapper in a tux in this new ad for Hickey Freeman, Wall Street Journal Magazines December 2010 issue. Merry Christmas! (Just Jared)

The FBI raided the Ohio home of a 22-year-old community college student Ross Ulrich because he had hacked into Conde Nast’s server and stole tons of images, including not yet released covers. He has to pay $12K in damages. His thoughts on fashion now? Im kind of over it. (NY Mag)

Male model Charles DeVoe passed away after being in a coma for a month following a surfing accident in Long Island, NY. He’s been shot by Steven Meisel and Mario Testino for magazines including V and more. Sadness. (NY Daily News)

One of Prince William‘s cousins, Zara Phillips also just got engaged. Kate, I feel you girl, my family’s been trying to steal my thunder all year. (Vogue UK)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET



RT @Bergdorfs: Oh yeah. Celine happened. http://plixi.com/p/64441543 I wish it would happen to me too.

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Chloe SS11 by David Sims featuring Malgosia and Iselin http://twitpic.com/3i53l3 Pretty as always.

RT @rackedny Where do you stand on the return of the scrunchie? racked.cc/dLnjqf I think you know how we feel about this.

RT @hanukhanuk damn europeans! why are they seducing me with their suaveness? smooth like menthol! #amazing

RT @ReeseRideout [RT by AskMrMickey] Mary Kay laterno’s (or how ever it’s spelled) husband is the dj for my stripping show tonight krazy huh? That is krazy with a k.

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT

Jersey Shore Season Three Extended Trailer

It’s all fun and games until Snookie can’t find the beach.

