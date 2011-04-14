Conde Nast Traveller Gold List 2011: Best Hotels Under $500

These aren’t your typical Cancun, all-inclusive, package deal type of vacations no, we’re talking creme de la creme here. Conde Nast Traveller just released their 2011 Gold List of the best hotels in the world, and let me tell you, there are some truly breathtaking digs out there… and a lot like you’d expect, they will cost you a pretty penny.
Luckily for you, I took the liberty of scouring Conde Nast’s list of 108 hotels and narrowed it down to the top 25 hotels under $500 per night. Before you scoff at the idea of $500 per night being affordable, keep in mind that I’m talking about some of the best hotels in the world, in some of the most exotic, far-off locations. Click through and start planning (er, dreaming of) your next vacation now.
The Peninsula: 333 Charoennakom Road, Klongsan, Bangkok, Thailand (00 66 2 861 2888; peninsula.com). Doubles from 13,000 baht (about £270)
The Ritz-Carlton: Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (00 345 943 9000). Doubles from $245
RAAS, Jodhpur: Near Tunvarji ka Jhalra, Makrana Mohalla, Umaid Chowk, Jodhpur, India (00 91 291 263 2207). Doubles from about £210
Nimb: Bernstorffsgarde 5, 1577 Copenhagen, Denmark (00 45 88 700000). Doubles from £305
Shangri-La Hotel: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia (0800 028 3337). Doubles from £220
Mena House Oberoi: Pyramids' Road, Giza, Cairo, Egypt (00 20 2 3377 3222). Doubles from $224
Bovey Castle: North Bovey, Dartmoor National Park, Devon (01647 445000; boveycastle). Doubles from £225
Sails in the Desert: Uluru, Northern Territory, Australia (00 61 2 8296 8010; ayersrockresort). Doubles from A$480 (about £295)
Banyan Tree Phuket: 33/27 Moo 4 Srisoonthorn Road, Amphur Talang, Phuket, Thailand (00 800 300 2000; banyantree). Doubles from US$245
InterContinental Aphrodite Hills Resort Hotel: 1 Aphrodite Avenue, Kouklia, Cyrpus (00 357 2682 8000; aphroditehills). Doubles from 310
W Retreat & Spa - Vieques Island: State Road 200, KM 3.2, Vieques, Puerto Rico (00 00 800 3252 5252; www.wvieques.com). Doubles from US$443.50
Le Touessrok: Trou d'Eau Douce, Mauritius (00 230 402 0100; www.letouessrokresort.com). Doubles from £300
Faena Hotel + Universe: Martha Salotti 445, Buenos Aires, Argentina (00 54 11 4010 9000; faenahoteland universe). Doubles from US$425
Inkaterra La Casona: Plaza Nazarenas 113, Cusco, Peru (0800 458 7506; inkaterra.com). Doubles from US$345
The Chedi: 133 Al Khuwair, Muscat, Oman (00 968 2452 4400; ghmhotels). Doubles from 263 Omani rials (about £100)
Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat: 71 boulevard du Général de Gaulle, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat (00 33 4 93 76 50 50; grand-hotel-cap-ferrat.com). Doubles from 265
The Datai: Langkawi, Kedah Darul Aman, Malaysia (00 604 959 2500; ghmhotels.com). Doubles from 1,530 ringgits (about £310)
Mount Nelson Hotel: 76 Orange Street, Cape Town, South Africa (00 27 21 483 1000; mountnelson.co.za). Doubles from R1,700 (about £155)
The Observatory Hotel: 89-113 Kent Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia (00 61 2 9256 2222; observatoryhotel.com.au). Doubles from A$315 (about £195)
Swissôtel The Stamford: 2 Stamford Road, Singapore 178882 (00 65 6338 8585; swissotel.com). Doubles from US$286
Bushman's Kloof: Western Cape, South Africa (00 27 21 685 2598; bushmanskloof.co.za). Doubles from R3,800 (about £340)
Mollies: 6 Tweed Street, St Mary's Bay, Auckland 1010, New Zealand (00 64 9 376 3489; mollies.co.nz). Doubles from NZ$600 (about £290)
Fairmont Banff Springs: 405 Spray Avenue, Banff, Alberta, Canada (0845 071 0153; www.fairmont.com). Doubles from C$289 (about £175)