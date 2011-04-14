Conde Nast Traveller Gold List 2011: Best Hotels Under $500

These aren’t your typical Cancun, all-inclusive, package deal type of vacations no, we’re talking creme de la creme here. Conde Nast Traveller just released their 2011 Gold List of the best hotels in the world, and let me tell you, there are some truly breathtaking digs out there… and a lot like you’d expect, they will cost you a pretty penny.

Luckily for you, I took the liberty of scouring Conde Nast’s list of 108 hotels and narrowed it down to the top 25 hotels under $500 per night. Before you scoff at the idea of $500 per night being affordable, keep in mind that I’m talking about some of the best hotels in the world, in some of the most exotic, far-off locations. Click through and start planning (er, dreaming of) your next vacation now.