Condé Nast is Shuttering NowManifest: What This Means For Your Favorite Bloggers

Condé Nast owned NowManifest—a blogging portal used by some of the biggest names in the space including BryanBoy’s Bryan Yambao, Susie Lau of Style Bubble, Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What, and Anna Dello Russo is shuttering, according to Business of Fashion.

“We are redoubling our focus on expanding our industry-leading site, Style.com…We thank the Now Manifest bloggers for their contributions to the portal,” a Style.com spokesperson told BoF.

So, what does this mean for some of your favorite bloggers, if anything?

All the blogs that have been NowManifest partners will continue to be run as independent entities, just now the bloggers that had been under that umbrella will have to find and manage their own advertising. The sites also won’t continue to be linked under the NowManifest.com site.

For the most part, bloggers who have been dropped seem relatively unfazed. Lau told BoF that she was happy to run the advertising on her site, and the split was amicable.

The biggest question left by this decision is what this all means for Condé Nast—the company behind brands like Vogue, Glamour, and Allure—and its digital strategy in general. Like most traditional magazine publishers, Condé has been hit hard by falling print circulation and dropping ad revenue.

That it hasn’t quite been able to make a profitable business out of a blogger network doesn’t bode well for the company’s digital outlook, though the company does seem to have some plans up its sleeve. Recently, Condé announced its editors would begin to work with advertisers to create branded content online. The company is also setting up an e-commerce division to make its websites shoppable.

