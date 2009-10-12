Conde Nast Portfolio May Increase with Rumored Purchase of ELLE, W to Publish 6 Times Per Year

Conde Nast, the publishing company whose name has been associated with super-luxe titles for over a century, is in the process of repositioning its historically-elite brand identity. The once all-powerful house in magazine publishing has, like nearly every other media company, been making major changes in its structure, including its recent folding of Modern Bride, Elegant Bride, Cookie, and industry standard Gourmet.

The economic downturn is having the brand “down-grading” to look more like other publishing houses, with it’s latest seismic shift being the potential purchasing of Elle magazine. The fashion book, whose hot-commodity-status has been on the rise since it was rumored that Hearst Publications was interested in buying it, celebrates pop culture and celebrity news more than typical Conde Nast titles. Its presence on the Conde Nast lineup would occupy the hole that will be left by W Magazine reducing from monthly to bi-monthly, another blatant example of the company’s vast restructuring.

Elle, a flashier, edgier, more celeb-driven and energetic title than Conde’s historic arsenal, would definitely breathe some life into the company, whose 4 Times Square address has seemed more like a mausoleum of late.