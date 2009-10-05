Conde Nast Cuts Four Magazines

Inside sources have confirmed the rumors that Conde Nast would be performing its next rounds of cuts. This morning it was announced that four of their titles, Modern Bride, Elegant Bride, Cookie, and Gourmet would be folding.

These are the first cuts announced since McKinsey & Co. conducted their three-month study of the company. It had previously been announced that McKinsey called for budget cuts of 25 precent for many of the titles.

The most surprising of these to be included is Gourmet as Conde Nast has been known to protect their favorite magazines. Editor Ruth Reichl is a huge figure in the food world and all eyes will certainly be on her to see what is next.