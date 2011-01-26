Concert Tees And What You Need To Know Before You Rock One

Today I have taken on a topic that has been bothering me for a long time: girls who wear band tee shirts that they know nothing about. Sorry, but when I am rocking out to Iron Maiden, Miley Cyrus is not my direct correlation you know who you are. But instead of bottling up my bitterness, I have chosen to drop a little knowledge, if you will. So the next time that really cute guy you met in line at Starbucks comments on your Nine Inch Nails tee, you’ll actually have something to say besides, “Thanks for noticing. Just got them done.”
Here's looking at you Hilary Duff. Cue the picture that influenced this article. Please if you believe that The Duffster really listens to Motorhead, comment below including credible reasons 'cause I am not buying it. For those of you who don't know, Motorhead is a British heavy, speed metal band whose only original remaining member is Ian Fraser Kilmister, or as Motorheads enthusiast know him Lemmy. Never to be one to create a dull and douchy logo, Joe Petagno created the classic Motorhead symbol in 1977 and continues to reign supreme over rock die hards and fashionistas alike.
One word: Steven Tyler. Ok, two words: Joe Perry. Ok that's four words, but you're reading a fashion website so don't get all intellectual on me. Anyway, if you haven't heard of Areosmith, then you're most likely living under a crater on another planet. This MEGA band has sold over 150 albums worldwide and has 21 top 40 hits since the band's inception, making them the greatest selling rock band of all time. Lead singer Steven Tyler (current gig: dirty old man judge on American Idol) has been fronting the band since its birth in 1970. He is also father to the 90's idol Liv Tyler (Damn the Man, Save the Empire!). Aerosmith was also one of the first rock bands to collaborate with the hip hop world with Run DMC (Walk This Way) and a slue of hip-hop/rock crossovers.
This band has absolutely nothing to do with Meryl Streep. The Devil Wears Prada is the outcome of six kids from Ohio who decided that there was a place for Christian metalcore in this world. (Metalcore is a combo of extreme metal and hardcore punk, but you knew that). This band has been together since 2005 and claims their name has nothing to do with the multi-million dollar blockbuster movie. Instead, "The Devil Wears Prada" asserts that they were formed before the film and their beliefs are rooted in the anti-materialism mindset as its moral
. Blah blah blah... We like spending money on shoes to make us feel better and you don't. Moving on
NIN aka Nine Inch Nails but don't let that plural "s" fool you there is only one man in this band: the man with the plan Trent Reznor. Most currently known for winning a golden globe for his effort on "The Social Network" score with Attics Finch. But, before then Reznor is most famously known for having one of the most influential careers in rock history. He has sold over 20 million records worldwide. Reznor started his legacy and cult following in 1988 and continues to melt faces to this day. (Side note: Trent, you;re still hot and everyone should download "Only." You're welcome in advance).
I actually have a soft spot for ol' Lilo but she dosen't listen to Iron Maiden. Just because there was a sale at What Goes Around Comes Around dosen't mean you get to rock that tee without question. But on the bright side maybe she could learn a thing or two about work ethic from these English Gentlemen from East London, as they have played over 2,000 shows. Iron Maiden has released a series of platinum and gold records and sold over 85 million records worldwide. They were also inducted into the Hollywood RockWalk on Sunset Boulevard. Iron Maiden's Mascot "Eddie" has appared on almost all album covers as well as the backdrop for their live shows. Rock On.
Slayer is probably one of the more heavy death metal bands on this list, so you really should know a little something about these guys before you go rocking their satanic/religious views. I am not taking sides I am just saying you might get a few side glances if you look like you're under the age of 18. But, on to the facts! Slayer formed in 1981 in Hunting Park, California and is one fourth of the big four classic thrash metal acts, alongside Metallica, Megadeath and Anthrax your favorites... Ovbs.