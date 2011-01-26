Concert Tees And What You Need To Know Before You Rock One

One word: Steven Tyler. Ok, two words: Joe Perry. Ok that's four words, but you're reading a fashion website so don't get all intellectual on me. Anyway, if you haven't heard of Areosmith, then you're most likely living under a crater on another planet. This MEGA band has sold over 150 albums worldwide and has 21 top 40 hits since the band's inception, making them the greatest selling rock band of all time. Lead singer Steven Tyler (current gig: dirty old man judge on American Idol) has been fronting the band since its birth in 1970. He is also father to the 90's idol Liv Tyler (Damn the Man, Save the Empire!). Aerosmith was also one of the first rock bands to collaborate with the hip hop world with Run DMC (Walk This Way) and a slue of hip-hop/rock crossovers.