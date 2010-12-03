StyleCaster
Conan Rocks Jeggings; Liv Tyler On Givenchy!

What's hot
Conan Rocks Jeggings; Liv Tyler On Givenchy!

Kerry Pieri
  • Conan O’Brien wore jeggings on his show, Conan, last night and it was awesome. (TBS)
  • Gisele might want more kids when things slow down a bit. The hot one explains: “I want more kids for sure but I don’t know when. Right now I have my hands full! I’m feeling very lucky. For Benjamin, his big brother [Jack] is his hero. (Vogue UK)
  • Liv Tyler chats her new Givenchy ads, explaining that she’s grown into a woman now. Theres something quite raw about it, said Tyler of the ads for the scent, which will hit counters worldwide in March. I feel unafraid of exposing myself and the woman I am today complicated and interesting and intense. (WWD)
  • If you’re obsessed with Joanna Hillman‘s style, and you should be, she’s posting her daily looks on Harper’s Bazaar all month. (Harper’s Bazaar)

