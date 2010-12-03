Conan Rocks Jeggings; Liv Tyler On Givenchy!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE
- Gisele might want more kids when things slow down a bit. The hot one explains: “I want more kids for sure but I don’t know when. Right now I have my hands full! I’m feeling very lucky. For Benjamin, his big brother [Jack] is his hero. (Vogue UK)
- Liv Tyler chats her new Givenchy ads, explaining that she’s grown into a woman now. Theres something quite raw about it, said Tyler of the ads for the scent, which will hit counters worldwide in March. I feel unafraid of exposing myself and the woman I am today complicated and interesting and intense. (WWD)
- If you’re obsessed with Joanna Hillman‘s style, and you should be, she’s posting her daily looks on Harper’s Bazaar all month. (Harper’s Bazaar)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @ElizandJames New shoes + Friday = #fashiongirlwin. If only it were every Friday… le sigh!
- RT @TimesFashion In Saturday’s paper: Marc Jacobs as you have never seen him before. We’ve seen him practically nakie and in drag.. what could possibly be next?
- RT @stefanogabbana Xmas at D&G Milan… http://yfrog.com/17ibs0j Shopping and Christmas spirit are naturally BFF!
- RT @christiancota Such a great photo of Karlie Kloss in my design for @anntaylorstyle which was part of the CFDA/Vogue challenge http://fb.me/BYBjYEbF I feel like if I stood next to her, I would come up to her hip. #legsfordays
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Hot fashion video for your viewing pleasure.