Conan O’Brien Returns After Suffering Head Injury

Conan O’Brien makes a comeback on The Tonight Show after his accidental injury that resulted in a concussion. Why does this not surprise us? See the video clip here if you missed it. Apparently racing Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher can be hazardous to your health.

Here’s the rundown:

O’Brien competes against Hatcher in a fake triathlon.

O’Brien and Hatcher race down the stairs and onto the stage.

The audience is cheering and screaming with delight.

O’Brien reaches the stage, slides across the floor and hits his head simultaneously.

O’Brien announces the end of the race and the winner – Hatcher.

O’Brien tries to continue the show – but his coworkers know better…

O’Brien is sent to the hospital…

The Tonight Show abruptly ends.

Lesson: Next time you want to compete in a fake triathlon make sure to be wearing a helmut.

