Comptoir des Cotonniers wants YOU (and your mom)

The French clothier Comptoir des Cotonniers—it’s a mouthful for English speakers but the clothes are much simpler to understand—has landed stateside.

The chain, whose vibe is a very French, very edited version of Gap for women, opened a store in Manhattan’s SoHo district, in a highly trafficked area that shows great promise in spreading the Comptoir gospel.

The aesthetic overall is subdued—none of the pieces speaks too loudly—but they all have subtle details that make themselves shown on closer inspection. Perhaps this is why the garments are popular with women of all ages and with varying styles. (They even launched an ad campaign featuring mothers and daughters—both looking effortlessly chic—posing in the collection to prove the point.)

And since their mission is “to offer all free and open-minded women—across generations—an accessible and contemporary interpretation of fashion,” there will certainly be something for you, no matter if your tastes run more A.P.C. or more Christian Lacroix. These soft basics have enough feminine details in the tailoring or fabrications to please even you.

Now’s your chance to join the fray. On Sunday, October 26th from 3pm to 7pm, Comptoir des Cotonniers will be hosting its first casting of mother and daughter pairs in America. For those moms and girls lucky enough to stop by the Soho flagship location this Sunday, they will have the chance to be flown to Paris for a high fashion photoshoot that will be broadcast throughout the world as well as participate in the Comptoir des Cotonniers Spring/Summer 09 fashion show.

There are no requirements, just come dressed in your best attire with your finest accessory—your mother or daughter!

French lesson of the day: “comptoir” can mean a bar or countertop, and in this case means the counter at the shop where you check out. This is where you go to buy your cottons!