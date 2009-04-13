Compostable SunChips

SunChips, a FritoLay company, has been at the forefront of environmental activism. Over the past five years, Sun Chips has eliminated 5 million pounds of packaging through package size optimizations, film thickness improvements, and seal changes, thereby reducing the materials used by 10%. On Earth Day 2008, SunChips began utilizing the first solar field in Modesto, CA, saving 1.7 million pounds of CO2 per year. And today, 33% of every 10-½ ounce bag is made with renewable, plant-based materials.

Most innovative, however, is their newest environmental endeavor: the creation and implementation of the first fully compostable chip bag. Expected to launch on Earth Day in 2010, the bag, made with PLA, (polylactic acid, a polymer derived from plants that grows annually, instead of from petroleum, which takes millions of years to form) the world’s first and only performance plastic made from 100% annually renewable resources will be designed to fully decompose in 12 to 16 weeks when placed in a hot, active compost bin or pile.

Soon you’ll feel a bit less guilty eating that bag of SunChips.

For more information on PLA see natureworksllc.com